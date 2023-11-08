Australia

NAB reports $7.7 billion cash profit despite rising interest rates, high inflation

National Australia Bank has delivered a strong full-year result despite intense market competition as customers sought the best interest-rate deals.

A general view of an NAB Bank branch in Melbourne

National Australia Bank reported cash earnings of $7.7 billion for the 2023 fiscal year. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Australia's largest business bank reported cash earnings of $7.7 billion for 2023, up 8.8 per cent from last year.
  • NAB has passed on this week's cash rate increase by the central bank to variable rate borrowers.
  • Rates have been rising since May last year.
National Australia Bank (NAB) has lifted its annual profit by almost 9 per cent, despite the challenges posed
by rising interest rates and high inflation
.

Australia's largest business bank reported cash earnings of $7.7 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, up 8.8 per cent from the year before. Its statutory net profit rose 7.6 per cent to $7.4b.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said the operating environment was more challenging in the second half of the year and was likely to remain so in the near term.
READ MORE

How are big banks making profits in a cost-of-living crisis?

"We saw the impact of higher interest rates in our first half performance," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"However, our results softened in the second six months amid intense competition as customers seek the best deal.

"This is all leading to some of the thinnest mortgage margins I've seen in my time in Australian banking."

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted the cash rate by 0.25 per cent and NAB passed on the increase to its variable rate borrowers the next day.
READ MORE

Reserve Bank lifts interest rates to 12-year high of 4.35 per cent

Rates have been rising since May last year when the RBA started hiking the cash interest rate in a bid to head off inflationary pressures in the economy.

"Some customers are feeling it more than others and the RBA's decision to increase the official cash rate this week because of persistent inflation will increase the pressure on households," McEwan said.
READ MORE

How does the RBA plan to defeat 'sticky inflation'?

NAB's full-year results again reflect the profitability of its key business and private banking arm, which delivered a 10 per cent rise in earnings to $3.3 billion.

NAB shareholders will be paid a final dividend of 84 cents per share, taking the total for the year to $1.67.
Share
2 min read
Published 9 November 2023 10:07am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

Two people looking at a laptop on a table while sitting in park

Cody and Jaiden thought they'd finally found a home, but a scam cost them thousands

Australia

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong at a press conference.

'Never again': Why members of these communities could shun Labor over Hamas-Israel war

Politics