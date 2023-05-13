Nazi salutes and clashes: Wild scenes as protesters face off at anti-immigration rally

KEY POINTS: Neo-Nazis clashed with police and counter-protesters in Melbourne at an anti-immigration rally.

A group of men performed the Nazi salute outside Victoria's Parliament House, an act that drew condemnation.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said there was a heavy police presence across the city.

A group of neo-Nazis have clashed with police and counter-protesters at an anti-immigration rally on the streets of Melbourne.





Wild scenes erupted as police wrangled crowds outside Parliament House, where a group of masked men dressed in all black performed the Nazi salute, sparking a bitter war of words.





Members of a Campaign Against Racism and Fascism group chanted "refugees welcome, Nazis are not" as they faced off with a group holding a banner for the far-right National Socialist Network.





Source: AAP / Diego Fedele "Officers are equipped and well prepared to deploy resources to ensure the safety of the community and to keep the peace," the spokesperson said.





"Hate and prejudice hold no place in our community and we will not tolerate any offensive and abhorrent anti-social behaviour."





Earlier on Saturday, Police declared the CBD a "designated area" from 7am to 7pm in response to the planned "stop immigration rally".





The designation means officers are empowered to search a person or their vehicle for weapons.



Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi condemned the Nazi salute display.





"Disgraceful to see Neo-Nazis on the streets of Melbourne again, this time rallying against immigration," she tweeted.





"Fascism & racism have no place in our multicultural society & must be destroyed."





Most states and territories have enacted bans or are in the process of outlawing the display of Nazi symbols, with the salute covered in some jurisdictions.



