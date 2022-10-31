Australia

Netball Australia lands new $15 million sponsorship deal after Hancock Prospecting withdrawal

After losing the sponsorship of Hancock Prospecting, Netball Australia has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Visit Victoria.

Australian Netball players celebrate on court.

Netball Australia had been left without a sponsor after Hancock Prospecting withdrew. Source: AAP / James Ross

Visit Victoria and Netball Australia have signed a sponsorship deal worth $15 million, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced on Monday.

The deal will include five Test matches played in Melbourne, as well as the 2023 Super Netball grand final, and players in the Diamonds national team wearing the Visit Victoria logo.

There will also be social media content, digital content and advertising during big games as part of the four-and-a-half year deal.

"To be able to have the world's very best netball team wearing our logo, projecting all that we offer to the world and to the rest of our country, is absolutely fantastic," Mr Andrews said.

"Tourism is such an important part of the Victorian economy, the visitor economy ... and everything that we can do to promote all that we offer to the rest of our country and to the world - well, that's a real positive.
READ MORE

Hancock Prospecting withdraws proposed Netball Australia sponsorship after player backlash

"Great for jobs, great for investment, and obviously fantastic for netball and female participation."

The announcement comes after Hancock Prospecting withdrew its proposed $15 million sponsorship due to players expressing concerns over the partnership and the company's track record with Indigenous people.

Diamonds player and Noongar woman Donnell Wallam was reportedly uncomfortable with historic racist comments made by the company's former owner, Mrs Rinehart's father Lang Hancock.

Netball Australia has reportedly been facing financial difficulties after losing more than $7 million in two COVID-impacted years, with players also requesting higher wages.
Published 31 October 2022 at 12:03pm, updated an hour ago at 12:07pm
Source: SBS News

