Hancock Prospecting withdraws proposed Netball Australia sponsorship after player backlash

Hancock Prospecting has announced it is withdrawing a proposed sponsorship arrangement with Netball Australia, but says it will provide short-term funding to provide netball an opportunity to arrange an alternative sponsor.





Roy Hill, which is majority-owned by Hancock Prospecting, will also be discontinuing its sponsorship arrangement with Netball Western Australia.





Hancock is owned by billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart.





It comes after players expressed concerns about the partnership, because of Hancock Prospecting's track record with Indigenous people and the environment.





On 17 October, in the midst of the tension, then-Netball Australia Chair Marina Go stepped down.



In a statement issued on Saturday, Hancock Prospecting said it was not aware of "the complexity of preexisting issues between Netball Australia and the Players Association".





"Hancock, and similarly Roy Hill, embarked on these proposed partnerships in good faith and on the basis of representations and its resulting understanding that Netball Australia and the sport's key stakeholder groups including the Australian Diamonds, were united in their support of one of West Australia's preeminent mining companies becoming their principal sponsor," the statement said.





"Particularly given Hancock is the most successful private company in Australia, indeed in Australia's history, and the Australian Diamonds strive to be a highly successful Australian netball team."





The statement also addressed rumours that players had boycotted uniforms featuring the Hancock Prospecting logo.





"Contrary to recent media, Hancock had not insisted that its name be worn by the Australian Diamonds in the current Constellation Cup series when overseas, and was advised that the netballers had no concerns in wearing the name on the team dress for the series," the statement said.



"Further, Hancock does not support gambling or smoking."





Hancock Prospecting said it had advised Netball Australia that it has withdrawn from its proposed partnership effective immediately.





NA Chair Wendy Archer said while the decision was a disappointing outcome for the sport, Netball Australia understood Hancock Prospecting’s decision.





“We are grateful that Hancock Prospecting continued to stand by our sport throughout the recent turbulence and we regret the impact this has had on the company,” Mrs Archer said.





“This has been a challenging period for all involved and while every effort has been made from all parties to resolve the issues surrounding the sensitivities of the partnership, unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve a mutually satisfactory outcome.”



