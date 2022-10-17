Netball Australia chair goes amid mining sponsorship standoff with players

The chair of Netball Australia has stepped down amid a mining sponsorship controversy that has reportedly incensed players enough to boycott uniforms.





Members of the Diamonds are unimpressed about the $15-million sponsorship from mining giant Hancock Prospecting, and are reportedly siding with squad member Donnell Wallam, who has raised concerns about the company's record on Indigenous matters.





In the midst of the tension, Netball Australia Chair Marina Go has stepped down.



Morals and money

Ms Go has already been replaced by Netball Australia Wendy Archer AM, former Director of Netball Australia, stepping up effective immediately.





Ms Go will continue with the organisation as the Director of the Board, claiming "time commitments" as the culprit of her choice to leave.





The news comes after ABC News reported players boycotting uniforms with the logo of Hancock Prospecting - owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart.



Diamonds squad member Donnell Wallam poses for a photo during an Australian Diamonds press conference at at Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane. Source: AAP Former Diamonds captain Sharni Norder (nee Layton) also opposes the sponsorship due to Rinehart's climate record, and spoke to the team in the build-up to this series.





As of Sunday night, the Diamonds had not publicly addressed the spat beyond a written statement acknowledging the need to work through "certain sensitivities".





The issue is a thorny one, not least because Netball Australia has suffered losses of more than $7 million over two COVID-impacted years.





In a statement issued on Monday, CEO Kelly Ryan defended the organisation's financial position.





"We are not on the brink of financial ruin. Importantly, we know what is needed to protect the future of Netball Australia," she said.





"This means we must continue to explore financial and commercial opportunities to ensure our organisation is positioned for growth."





Hancock has agreed to a $15 million sponsorship deal over four years with the governing body.



Lacking communication

While players are showing solidarity, the situation has been marked by poor communication between the sport's management and its stars.





Netball Australia media manager Georgina Cahill declined access to Marinkovich after Sunday's game, and said captain Liz Watson would address the media on Tuesday.





The issue was only briefly touched on by Kiwi journalists after New Zealand's 52-48 win in Tauranga, when Marinkovich was asked in her post-match press conference whether she had been able to maintain focus this week.





"When we're together as a group, it's all about high performance," she said.





"It's about improvement. It's about our game plan. It's about our connections and culture.





"I'm really pleased with how we're able to be in our little bubble and able to focus on what we need to do out on court."





The controversy could yet spill over into other sports.





Rinehart and Hancock sponsor the Australian Olympic Committee, Volleyball Australia, Rowing Australia, Synchronised Swimming Australia and Swimming Western Australia - all of whom are likely to be watching this episode closely.

