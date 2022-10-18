Diamonds back sponsorship deal with mining company despite Noongar teammate's concerns

WARNING: Content may be distressing.





Diamonds player Donnell Wallam wants mining company Hancock Prospecting to denounce the racist comments of its former owner, Wallam's mentor Sharon Finnan-White has said.





The former Diamond has been supporting Ms Wallam since she first opposed wearing the mining giant’s logo on her uniform , instigating a stoush with Netball Australia over the sponsorship deal.





Ms Finnan-White said Wallam is feeling the “weight” of the publicity the call has garnered, but remains committed to her cause.



“Her main concern is about Lang Hancock’s racist comments that he made back in 1984,” said Ms Finnan-White.





Mr Hancock proposed the sterilisation of Aboriginal people through the poisoning of waterways as a "solution" to the "Aboriginal problem".





Ms Finnan-White said Ms Wallam would like Hancock’s current owner, and the daughter of Mr Hancock, Gina Rinehart to address the comments directly.





“She would like Gina Rinehart to denounce her father’s words, make a statement in public,” she said.





“I think that would be a really good news story for Mrs Rinehart.”



Donnell Wallam of the Firebirds warms up during the Super Netball Round 12 match between the Queensland Firebirds and the GIANTS Netball. Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Sponsorship still strong

On Tuesday, both Netball Australia and Diamonds Captain Liz Watson reaffirmed their commitments to the $15 million dollar sponsorship deal from Hancock.





Ms Watson said the four-year sponsorship between Netball Australia and Hancock Prospecting was a “great investment” during a press conference this morning.





Prior to the media appearance, Diamond players met with Hancock representatives to discuss the future of the partnership.





“It is early stages in those conversations, but we want to make it work,” said Ms Watson.





Netball Australia also reaffirmed their support in a statement, saying it would “underpin” future success.



Australian Diamonds captain Liz Watson speaks to media during a Constellation Cup netball media opportunity at John Cain Arena, in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE When questioned on Ms Wallam’s opposition, Ms Watson said her colleague was “part of this program, she knows where we stand”.





Ms Finnan-White said she was “disappointed” and “annoyed” at Ms Watson’s response.



[Of course it’s] the Indigenous person on the team left being isolated and standing alone, having to bear the brunt of this,

She noted that Ms Wallam was not the only player with concerns about the Hancock sponsorship, with others objecting to the company’s impact on the environment.





The newly appointed Netball Australia Chair Wendy Archer said the organisation has “continually attempted to understand, support and work on a long-term solution”, which she said remains nonetheless “unresolved”.





Players met with Hancock representatives on Tuesday morning, and Netball Australia said meetings between the organisations will continue in the coming days.



Donnell could debut in Hancock uniform

The sponsorship required players to wear the Hancock logo uniform at the Constellation Cup, which is currently running and finishes on Sunday 23 October.





However, the team debuted on the court without the controversial logo, with Netball Australia saying it was in the "best interest" of the team to do so.





Hancock reportedly supported the choice.





Netball Australia said the decision to abandon the uniform also came from “additional obligations being placed on Netball Australia by the Australian Netball Players Association.”





It’s not yet been decided if the Diamonds will wear the uniform going forward, with concerns being raised that Ms Wallam may have to wear it for her long-awaited debut.





Former Diamonds captain and AFLW Shari Norder told ABC Radio National she believed Ms Wallam is valid in her opposition to the kit.





"I do believe Donnell Wallam is within her right to do that [since] Gina hasn't separated herself publicly from her father’s comments,” she said.





“You got to remember went these comments were made, when Donnell’s parents were young adults at the time - it wasn't that long ago.”



AFLW Magpies player and former Diamonds Captain spoke to ABC Radio National on the controversial sponsorship. Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Ms Finnan-White said Ms Wallam is acutely aware of the financial support the sponsorship would provide the sport and is “feeling the pressure”.





“I think she would wear the logo if she had to but I think she’d make it very clear she’s not happy . . she would have to compromise her values,” she said.





Ms Finnan-White said, in her view, Hancock should compromise to support Donnell.





“I believe that if Hancock prospect would value their relationship and deals with First Nations people I believe they would have come to some compromise to support Donnell,” she said.



