Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

If you've been sharing your Netflix account and subscription cost with family and friends, you might need to come up with a new plan.





From Wednesday, the streaming giant is cracking down on password sharing between households in Australia and over 100 other countries.





After months of warning, members are now receiving emails informing them of the changes.





The email reminds users their Netflix account is "for you and the people you live with - your household".



Account holders are advised to review which devices are signed into their account and sign out of any that should not have access.





If you want to continue sharing Netflix with somebody outside your household, Netflix advises transferring a profile to a new membership they pay for.





Alternatively, you can share your Netflix account with somebody who does not live with you by buying an extra member for $7.99 AUD monthly.





Those who live in the same household can continue to use the account while travelling through Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.



The price for Netflix accounts in Australia ranges from $6.99 per month for the Standard with Ads option to $22.99 per month for the Premium plan.



