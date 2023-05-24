Life

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

The streaming giant has expanded its crackdown on password sharing, saying accounts are only to be shared with people in the same households.

Laptop screen showing netflix logo

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing between households. Source: AAP / Alexander Heinl/DPA

Key Points
  • From today, Netflix is cracking down on password sharing between households.
  • Members who want to continue sharing accounts will have to pay an extra $7.99 per month.
  • Netflix says passwords have been shared between more than 100 million households.
If you've been sharing your Netflix account and subscription cost with family and friends, you might need to come up with a new plan.

From Wednesday, the streaming giant is cracking down on password sharing between households in Australia and over 100 other countries.

After months of warning, members are now receiving emails informing them of the changes.

The email reminds users their Netflix account is "for you and the people you live with - your household".
Binge is launching ads in Australia. Here's how it will impact your streaming experience

Account holders are advised to review which devices are signed into their account and sign out of any that should not have access.

If you want to continue sharing Netflix with somebody outside your household, Netflix advises transferring a profile to a new membership they pay for.

Alternatively, you can share your Netflix account with somebody who does not live with you by buying an extra member for $7.99 AUD monthly.

Those who live in the same household can continue to use the account while travelling through Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.
Netflix streaming service rocked by first loss in worldwide subscribers

The price for Netflix accounts in Australia ranges from $6.99 per month for the Standard with Ads option to $22.99 per month for the Premium plan.

Netflix has 235 million subscribers globally and says passwords have been shared between more than 100 million households.
2 min read
Published 24 May 2023 10:04am
Source: SBS News
