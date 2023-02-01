New $5 note to swap Queen Elizabeth's portrait for Indigenous design

Key Points The Reserve Bank has announced Queen Elizabeth II's portrait will be taken off Australia's $5 note.

It will be replaced by a design that "honours the culture and history of the First Australians".

The Reserve Bank said the decision had been made in consultation with the government.

Australia's $5 note is set to be updated, with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced by a design that "honours the culture and history of the First Australians".





The other side of the banknote will continue to feature the Australian parliament.





The Reserve Bank said the decision had been made after consultation with the Australian Government, which supports the change.





The RBA said the new banknote will be designed in consultation with First Nations Australians.





It is expected to take several years to be designed and printed.



READ MORE Queen Elizabeth to be replaced with First Nations design on $5 bill

The current $5 note will continue to be used and issued throughout the design process, and will still be able to be used after the new note is introduced.





Australia's banknotes contain portraits of Australians who have "played a significant role in the life of the nation," according to the RBA's website.



