New citizens welcomed as thousands rallied across Australia in solidarity with First Nations people

KEY POINTS: Thousands attended rallies in solidarity with First Nations Australians on 26 January.

The events were a visual reminder of opposition to the public holiday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed some of Australia newest citizens.

Whether it was through citizenship ceremonies, protests, or celebrations, millions of Australians have marked the Australia Day public holiday.





Tens of thousands of people took part in 'Invasion' or 'Survival Day' rallie s that were held in all capital cities, providing a visual reminder of opposition to the public holiday .





Protest leaders called for a focus on sovereignty, treaty, and truth-telling, with some rally speakers stridently opposed to an Indigenous Voice to Parliamen t, which will be put to a referendum later this year .





Canberra's Garema Place was packed with people opposed to the national day as well as the Voice to Parliament, the public square littered with posters reading "f*** your voice - manufactured constitutional consent".



Protesters march past Old Parliament House to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy as part of the 'Invasion Day' rally in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas At the rally in Melbourne, Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe told crowds that a "sovereign treaty" was needed to "bring everyone together".





Australia remains the only Commonwealth nation without a treaty with its First Nations population at a federal level. State governments like Victoria and Queensland have begun the process of negotiating a treaty at the state level.





In Sydney, protesters observed a minute's silence that was held to mark the 527 Indigenous deaths in custody since 1991.





Leetona Dungay, the mother of Aboriginal man David Dungay Jr who died in custody in 2015 after repeating 12 times the phrase "I can't breathe" - said he son's death was a stain that could never be removed





"For a lot of people those (Indigenous deaths in custody) numbers are just statistics. Not for me. My son had the right to live. He had the right to be safe from harm. I have right to demand justice for what happened to David."



Thousands attended the protest at Sydney's Belmore Park before a march through Sydney's CBD. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi While some were critical of the Voice proposal, others were supportive.





Yuin woman Aileen Monta, who attended the Sydney rally, said her hope is for unity as the nation prepares to vote in the referendum.





"Make the right decision for us to be united (with the Voice). It's not like we're - there is a big division that is happening and there is no need to do it," she told SBS News.





At a citizenship ceremony in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged 26 January was "a difficult day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples", but said the federal government had no plans to change the date of the national day despite growing support for such a move.





He said support for "the world's oldest continuous culture" was best directed towards backing Indigenous constitutional recognition in the Voice to Parliament referendum to be held later this year.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley with 23 of Australia's newest citizens in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas At the ceremony, Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley met with Indigenous elders for a private smoking ceremony as official commemorations kicked off around the nation on Wednesday.





They also greeted some of Australia's newest citizens as more than 19,000 people across the nation took part in ceremonies.





Mr Albanese personally congratulated 23 new citizens - among them mental health workers, scientists and a mechanical estimator.



Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson stands in front of her artwork ‘Diyan Warrane’ that was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn as part of the January 26 events. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi "You bring us the world, and you bring us your drive, your passion, your talent and aspiration. Looking through the list of occupations represented here today, it’s a roll-call of skills Australia wants and needs," Mr Albanese said.





"I want you to know that you are now becoming citizens of a country where no matter where you live or who you worship, no matter who you love or what your last name is, you can write your own future."





The Australia Day public holiday marks the date in 1788 when Captain Arthur Phillip raised the Union Jack in Sydney Cove to claim the land as a British colony.





While it is a day of celebration for some, for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people it is a day of mourning and is referred to as Invasion Day or Survival Day



