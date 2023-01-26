Next generation standing up at the Melbourne Invasion Day rally.

There's reports of a record number of attendees at Melbourne's Invasion Day rally. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Justice

As it happened: January 26 rallies and events across the country

Invasion Day, Survival Day, Day of Mourning: In every state and territory, people came together to reflect on what it means to them. Follow live.

Published 26 January 2023 at 8:25am, updated 4 hours ago at 5:21pm
By Alexis Moran, Jodan Perry, Rachael Knowles, Dan Butler, Emily Nicol
Source: NITV
26 January 5:11pm, 4 hours ago.
For the mob - Please reach out to family and friends if you are not feeling well about what comes with today, or you could get in contact with 13 YARN (139276) or your local Aboriginal Medical Service.
Invasion Day Sydney dancing
Derek Nannup of the Muggera Dancers performs at the start of the Invasion Day rally in Sydney. Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP
26 January 4:50pm, 5 hours ago.
"Our self-determination is what is most important" Marianne Headland-Mackay in Boorloo
Boorloo protestors gathered at Forrest Chase in Perth City to mark Invasion Day.

As we have heard at other rallies across, local organisers are calling for a Treaty to be established before the Voice to Parliament.
327048014_493436686313993_504292478400006635_n.jpg
Protestors came to the square with signs and placards. Credit: NITV/Kearyn Cox
Speaking to NITV, co-organiser Marianne Headland-Mackay said the Voice would be "simply just another national advisory body".

"What we need is a Treaty," she said.

"Our self-determination is what is most important and our survival."
326769705_750064073302848_2486036490069681198_n.jpg
Crowds gathered in Saint Georges Terrace for the Invasion Day rally. Credit: NITV/Kearyn Cox
Ms Mackay said she is pleased with the turnout so far in her home city, saying it's a step up from 2022.

"It makes me proud because every year it gets bigger and bigger and bigger," she said.

"It makes me proud to see so many non-Aboriginal people walking with us."
327394712_700752814934491_8566471406818893804_n.jpg
Saint Georges Terrace in Perth filled with protestors holding signs and flags for the Invasion Day protest. Credit: NITV/Kearyn Cox
26 January 3:35pm, 6 hours ago.
Tarndanya protesters march for 'Treaty before Voice'
A couple of thousand people gathered on Kaurna land to mark Survival Day.
Adelaide Survivla Day rally
Protesters at the rally. Credit: Peta Doherty
Speaking on stage, rally organiser Natasha Wanganeen said "what good is a Voice if we don’t have a Treaty? What good is a Voice if we don’t have land?"
Adelaide's Survival Day rally
Aunty Joan (far right) with the Summer family. Credit: Peta Doherty
Kaurna Narunga woman Aunty Joan turns 80 this year. She's been marching for decades but said this year, there’s increased support for the cause.
26 January 3:31pm, 6 hours ago.
26 January 2:26pm, 7 hours ago.
“To call the date unchangeable is simply not true": Palawa man Rodney Gibbons in nipaluna (Hobart)
Lead by Nala Mansell, the Campaign Manager at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, the Tasmanian Aboriginal community + allies started marching down nipaluna (Hobart’s) Elizabeth Street. They ended the March at Tasmanian’s Parliament House, where the rally began at 12pm.

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre is this year marking its 50th anniversary. While addressing the crowd at the rally in nipaluna Sara Maynard said “some (issues) we’re still battling on with, like this one today (Change the Date)
nipalunamarch.jpeg
Nala Mansell, the Campaign Manager at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Hobart (nipaluna) leads the march towards Parliament House
The difference we have today - 50 years later - is that we have thousands of people here today (in support) and that’s what makes today bearable for us as Blakfellas”

Palawa man Rodney Gibbons told the crowd, seeing (the number of people) in support of Changing the Date “sharpens the voice” of Aboriginal people.

“For most Australians (Jan 26) is just another day off.

“To call the date unchangeable is simply not true.”

A protestor holds a handmade sign which reads 'Change The Date' at rally in Hobart (nipaluna)
Thousands gathered at Tasmania's Parliament House in protest and to listen to community leaders call for a change of date
RallyHobartnipa.jpeg
26 January 2:24pm, 7 hours ago.
Protests in Canberra as well as official celebrations
INVASION DAY RALLY CANBERRA
Protesters march past Old Parliament House to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Aunty Violet Sheridan has appealed for a yes vote at the upcoming referendum in her Welcome to Country for Canberra's citizenship ceremony.

The Ngunnawal Elder also called for unity, citing her twin identities.

“I’m a proud Ngunnawal Aboriginal woman but I’m also a proud Australian,” reported AAP.

“I want us to come together.”

Present at the ceremony was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who in a departure from the previous government specifically acknowledged the pain January 26 causes in First Nations communities.
AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 CANBERRA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a portrait of King Charles during the Citizenship Ceremony in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
“Today is a difficult day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and that is acknowledged,” he said.

“Let us all recognise the unique privilege we have to share this continent with the world’s oldest continuous culture.”

Meanwhile, Invasion Day protests were making their way through the nation's capital towards the symbolic heart of Blak activism, the Tent Embassy.

Protest leaders are calling for a focus on sovereignty, treaty and truth-telling, reported AAP.
INVASION DAY RALLY CANBERRA
The day has seen conflicting opinions about the upcoming referendum on a Voice to Parliament. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
26 January 2:09pm, 7 hours ago.
Larrakia dancers perform at Garramilla morning ceremony
January 26 was ushered in with a smoking ceremony at Darwin Waterfront.

Starting a bit before 8am, the ceremony was organised by the Larrakia people and saw performances from Yirrkala's Rirratjingu Dancers.
STILL 3.jpg
One of the members of the Rirratjingu dance group. Credit: NITV
Musician, filmmaker and Elder Witiyana Marika spoke to NITV after the ceremony.

"I feel that there is hope for First Nations to go forward," he said.

"That is what I'm trying to do, that is why I'm wearing our suit of paint. To tell, to explain to non-Indigenous that we are still here.

"It is still rich and powerful that culture we still have."

He said the date is a reminder of survival.
z.jpeg
Rirratjingu dancers performing at a ceremony in Garramilla. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean
"I have been celebrating Australia Day because I take it as a day of memorial for what happened," he said.

"To celebrate what our ancestors and creators did . . . we have survived.

"You are a survivor."

Les Huddleston from Roper River joined the ceremony, playing the yidaki.

He told NITV that while it's hard sometimes, he made the choice to come and "make a statement".
Image.jpeg
Young Larrakia dancers performing at a ceremony in Garramilla.

Don Dale Protest

At midday, a protest against Don Dale prison began in the rain outside.
Imagea.jpeg
Protest signs along the fence at Don Dale. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean
Larrakia man Uncle Eric Fejo, who worked in the maximum security Berrima Correctional Centre for five years, spoke to protestors.

"This place is Berrima jail, adult prison, it isn't Don Dale," he said.

"There are bad bad people there . . . they put our future, our children in those areas."
Imagev.jpeg
Larrakia Uncle Eric Fejo speaking at the Don Dale protest. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean
"The whole history of this country was built on a lie," he said.

"Federation chucked wood on the flame to keep that lie alive."

Imageh.jpeg
People protesting outside of Don Dale in the rain. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean
26 January 1:15pm, 8 hours ago.
Melbourne mob finding joy in solidarity after COVID years apart
Tamara.Shirley.Blackwood.jpeg
Tamara Blackwood and her mother Aunty Shirley Blackwood oustide the Victorian State Parliament.
Thousands have taken to Naarm Melbourne’s streets for the city’s annual Invasion Day protest and march.

For Aunty Shirley Blackwood, a member of the Stolen Generations, and her daughter Tamara the event is an opportunity for people to come together and show solidarity with First Nations people.

“It’s very important to us as we want to change the date and things. We want to change the date and move on,” Shirley said.

“We haven’t had one for a while so it’s good of us all to get together again.
MicrosoftTeams-image (32).png
Naarm Melbourne's Invasion Day protest.
As the crowds gathered on the steps of Victoria’s parliament, Tamara said it was important to stand up.

“The past is there, and we can’t forget it, so we have got to keep honouring them and standing up for them and not forget what happened,” she said.

“We find peace in being together as well, and it’s really important we do this so we can stand strong together.”

The crowds have marched down Bourke Street in the city’s CBD towards Flinders Street station.
26 January 12:58pm, 9 hours ago.
'Without [truth], it's just more of the same' Uncle Robbie Thorpe tells Naarm Invasion Day
Uncle Robbie Thorpe has delivered a fiery speech before thousands of protestors at Naarm Melbourne's annual Invasion Day protest.

The Krautungalung man is an activist of the Thorpe dynasty, and a regular feature of the city's January 26 movements.

"Truth is what we need to deal with first," he said to cheers.
naarm invasion day
Thousands of protesters attend the Invasion Day rally in Naarm Melbourne.
"Because once you establish what the truth is, everything else can flow... but without it, it's just more of the same.

"We know what that is: it started with intentional genocide of our people... it's all lies here.

"Everything's a lie. There's a great opportunity right now to step into an independent, sovereign republic."
two young women smiling, both women t shirt with aboriginal flag colours
Taleisha Ahmat and Rhiannon Bush at Naarm Melbourne's Invasion Day protest.
26 January 12:35pm, 9 hours ago.
Barkaa and Dobby yarning up LIVE in the Sydney Invasion Day rally
Our brother Jonah Johnson was down there in the thick of it. Check it out

26 January 11:43am, 10 hours ago.
"If we can start to look at this whole country as a crime scene, we might be able to get somewhere"
Kabikabi and Gurang-Gurang man Pastor Ray Minniecon gave some strong words on the Sunset Ceremony, take a listen.

26 January 10:40am, 11 hours ago.
"I am proud to be an angry Blak woman": Lynda-June Coe in Sydney
Reporters on the ground estimate there's 7-10 thousand people that turned up this morning at Belmore Park in Sydney, with speakers calling for a change to the date, an end to deaths in custody, and to prioritise a Treaty before the referendum on a Voice to Parliament.

A lot of families are in attendance reflecting on what the day means to them.

Wiradjuri and Badu Island woman Lynda-June Coe, who is also a NSW Greens upper house candidate for March's state election was among those that kicked off proceedings.

"They tried to wipe us out, still here," she said.

"They tried to breed us out, still here.

"There tried to commit genocide on us, still here.

"What you seen this morning people with the welcoming and ceremony, is the continuation of Aboriginal Sovereignty. Best believe, still here.

"I am an angry Blak woman and I am proud to be an angry Blak woman."
Craig Madden and family at Belmore Park
Craig Madden and family turned up at Belmore Park. Credit: NITV: Emma Kellaway
Connie and Chloe having their say
Connie and Chloe have brought their messages for everyone to see. Credit: NITV: Emma Kellaway
Emma Donovan and family
Gumbaynggirr and Dunghutti singer Emma Donovan was also there with loved ones.
26 January 9:21am, 12 hours ago.
Kaurna smoking ceremony this morning in Tarndanya (Adelaide)
76faf75c-e945-4be5-80d4-c01036bccae1.jpg
Mourning in the Morning at Tarntanya Wama (Elder Park). Credit: Peta Doherty
bfc31668-4fa9-4a3d-b57c-20c824f7e05a.jpg
Day of Mourning event in Tarndanya/Adelaide. Credit: Peta Doherty
26 January 8:51am, 13 hours ago.
26 January 8:25am, 13 hours ago.
Welcome to NITV's live coverage of January 26
Good morning. We will bring you live updates of what's happening on the ground, as thousands are set to hit the pavement and stand in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Events have taken place already - from dawn Sydney's Opera House was lit up with 'Diyan Warrane', the work of Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson.

There has also been the Wulgolora (One Mob) Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo Reserve, while in Brisbane there was a dawn service at Musgrave Park.

Rhonda Sampson poses for a photograph as her artwork ‘Diyan Warrane’ is shown on the Opera House
Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson poses for a photograph as her artwork ‘Diyan Warrane’ is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Weldon Moran Family at Wulgolora Sydney
The Weldon-Moran family enjoying the Wulgolora Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo Sydney. Credit: NITV: Breanna Holden
Smoking Ceremony at Wulgolora
A smoking ceremony taking place at Barangaroo to begin the Wulgolora Morning Ceremony. Credit: NITV: Jonah Johnson
1of1
