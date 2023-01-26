As it happened: January 26 rallies and events across the country

January 26 was ushered in with a smoking ceremony at Darwin Waterfront.

Starting a bit before 8am, the ceremony was organised by the Larrakia people and saw performances from Yirrkala's Rirratjingu Dancers.

One of the members of the Rirratjingu dance group. Credit: NITV

Musician, filmmaker and Elder Witiyana Marika spoke to NITV after the ceremony.

"I feel that there is hope for First Nations to go forward," he said.

"That is what I'm trying to do, that is why I'm wearing our suit of paint. To tell, to explain to non-Indigenous that we are still here.

"It is still rich and powerful that culture we still have."

He said the date is a reminder of survival.

Rirratjingu dancers performing at a ceremony in Garramilla. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean

"I have been celebrating Australia Day because I take it as a day of memorial for what happened," he said.

"To celebrate what our ancestors and creators did . . . we have survived.

"You are a survivor."

Les Huddleston from Roper River joined the ceremony, playing the yidaki.

He told NITV that while it's hard sometimes, he made the choice to come and "make a statement".

Young Larrakia dancers performing at a ceremony in Garramilla.

Don Dale Protest

At midday, a protest against Don Dale prison began in the rain outside.

Protest signs along the fence at Don Dale. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean

Larrakia man Uncle Eric Fejo, who worked in the maximum security Berrima Correctional Centre for five years, spoke to protestors.

"This place is Berrima jail, adult prison, it isn't Don Dale," he said.

"There are bad bad people there . . . they put our future, our children in those areas."

Larrakia Uncle Eric Fejo speaking at the Don Dale protest. Credit: NITV/Guy McLean

"The whole history of this country was built on a lie," he said.

"Federation chucked wood on the flame to keep that lie alive."