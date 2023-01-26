As it happened: January 26 rallies and events across the country

That's all for the blog today
We are wrapping up now, but there are still events happening into the night.
Our journalists continue to feed through videos and photos so we will make sure we keep you across everything that went down in the coming days.
For the mob - Please reach out to family and friends if you are not feeling well about what comes with today, or you could get in contact with 13 YARN (139276) or your local Aboriginal Medical Service.
Derek Nannup of the Muggera Dancers performs at the start of the Invasion Day rally in Sydney. Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP