Arts

From the reserve to Redfern, artist Richard Bell learned the power of Blak solidarity

The artist and activist has been a staunch defender of Aboriginal rights for 50 years. He's showing no signs of slowing down.

a composite photo of richard bell's smiling headshot, and a black and white photograph of Blak protestors in the background holding a sign that reads "black control of black affairs"

Richard Bell's history as an activist informs his firebrand works, which dissect Australian society's racism.

Richard Bell has the energy of a man much his junior.

The 70-year-old is entitled to a more sedate existence. His career as an artist, long in the making, is finally witnessing long-deserved recognition, both at home and internationally.

He also has decades of radical activism under his belt, one of Blak justice’s staunchest warriors.

But even as a new film documenting his life and work, ‘You Can Go Now’, shows just how energetically he has dedicated himself to art and activism for decades, Bell says he’s not interested in slowing down.

“I still like to party,” he told NITV.

“I take every opportunity that I can to have fun.”
Richard bell reclines in a blue shirt and fedora in front of a painting, a multicoloured patchwork of australia with the words 'Pay the rent' superimposed on them.
Bell's work is uncompromising, much as his politics have been for decades.
Bell is calling from Milan, where despite the early hour he is gregarious and foul-mouthed as ever. The Kamilaroi Kooma Jiman Gurang Gurang man is in hot demand.

The art fairs of Europe are clamouring for his work: a recent piece,
which displayed the (rapidly increasing) rent owed by white society to Aboriginal people
, was a hot ticket item at documenta15 in Kassel, Germany.

His practice, which covers paint, installation, video and more, has long reflected the discord of racial inequality in Australia. Blunt messages are often jarringly displayed in bright colours, superficial mirrors to this country’s sunny view of itself.

Indeed, Bell has always half-jokingly maintained that he is an activist masquerading as an artist.
READ MORE

COMMENT: Richard Bell reflects on his "EMBASSY" exhibition

A political awakening

black and white photo of nine people, a mix of Blak and white, standing in front of a shop bearing the sign "Aboriginal legal service"
The Aboriginal Legal Service in Redfern became a hub of Blak activism in the 1970s.
He came of age in 1970s Redfern, when that area’s status as the heart of Blak political action was being formed.

“I’m really lucky I landed in Redfern. The first guy I met was (late actor and activist) Kevin Smith," said Bell.

“I had just arrived at Central Station from Melbourne. I was walking along the platform and saw this Blakfulla. We eyed each other off, and then cautiously started talking.”

Bell had no money and no ticket home to Queensland.

“And he just looked after me.

“He said 'come with me' and took me to the Foundation of Aboriginal Affairs and lined me up with a place to stay overnight. He took me to Redfern and introduced me to a whole heap of people. And then we went out to Cronulla, there must have been about seven or eight people that I met that night.

“And those of us who are still alive, we’re all still friends. It was a really amazing welcome. I stayed for 10 years.”
READ MORE

From struggle to triumph: iconic Redfern AMS marks 50 years

His crowd were the heavy-hitters of the Aboriginal political scene, luminaries of Blaktivism like Paul Coe, Gary Foley and Bronwyn Penrith.

Despite the brutality of the authorities and a heavily policed existence, he has fond memories.

“By gee, we had so much fun. Despite all the adversity that we were facing, we had a good time while we were doing it.”

Bell says that warmth, and the deep solidarity it represented, crew was essential for the Redfern crew’s survival.

'Never be too proud'

black and white photo of young aboriginal girls sitting on the ground on a reserve in the 1950s
Girls at Queensland's Yarrabah Aboriginal Reserve in 1954. Richard Bell was born on a similar reserve near the rural town of Mitchell the year before, and says the deprivations were extreme.
It was a solidarity he experienced on the Aboriginal reserve outside Mitchell in rural Queensland in the 1950s. Bell spent the first two years of his life in a tent, his family waiting for the surrounding white farms to toss out enough corrugated iron for them to build a home.

“Growing up, like most Blakfullas from my area, we lived in abject poverty,” he told NITV.

“There just wasn't enough work. The only way we survived was by helping each other.
READ MORE

Far West QLD Reserve renamed to honour cultural significance

“One of the men would come back from working and they'd be all cashed up. And of course, everybody would borrow money from them. The first thing that the woman in the family would have to do is go and pay back all the people who lent her money when their husbands came home!

“So I saw this incredible economic system established informally by Aboriginal people. It was such a brilliant survival mechanism.

“And it taught me the same thing. So that's to help people out, and also never to be too proud to ask for help.”

Teaching the next generation

a close-up, side-on photo of richard bell, wearing a red shirt and black fedora, taking a roller of blue paint to a large canvass
Richard is now passing on his artistic knowledge to the next generation. Perhaps even more importantly he's teaching them the value of solidarity. Credit: jarod woods
The solidarity that sustained Bell through both childhood and his political awakening is something he’s now passing on to the next generation.

proppaNOW is an art collective for First Nations practitioners that Bell co-founded in 2003.

Based in Brisbane, it gives up and coming urban artists a leg into the industry. They have shown exhibitions around the country, but more than that, it teaches collaboration.

“We set up [proppaNOW] because we all knew about the power of collectives,” said Bell.

“The power of collective is always greater than the sum of its parts. And we use that to assert ourselves into the Australian art scene.”
READ MORE

Uncle Jack Charles on Blak art's educating power

Bell’s feelings on that scene are well-known. One of his most famous works is a chaotic, Jackson Pollock-esque painting entitled “Aboriginal Art – it's a white thing”.

Accompanied by a manifesto, it decried the exploitation of Indigenous artists by the white structures of the art world, much as Pollock himself appropriated his famous drip technique from Native Americans.

“We had a place but it was to the side and below the white artists. So we just said ‘No, that's not good enough for us’.

“[proppaNOW] allowed us a voice. When a group of Blakfullas get together, you know everybody’s looking at that. So I'd encourage young people to set up collectives...

"You can't do anything significant without a team of people around you."

'You Can Go Now' screens across the country from January 26. Check
here
for theatre information.
Share
5 min read
Published 25 January 2023 at 2:21pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Referendum and Voice on the agenda for a new NITV program on eve of January 26

Justice

Here's the Invasion and Survival Day marches and events happening near you this year

Justice

Brooke Blurton celebrated Australia Day as a child. Now she believes it should be abolished

Country

Uncle William Tilmouth has seen years of alcohol reform in Alice Springs. He's certain it isn't the solution

Politics

OPINION: Only a Treaty will end the war against First Nations people

Justice

How to be a good Indigenous ally

Politics

'Racism isn't going anywhere': the fabulous Steven Oliver on the darker side of public life

Arts

Professor Tom Calma named Senior Australian of the Year

Excellence