'Racism isn't going anywhere': the fabulous Steven Oliver on the darker side of public life

As January 26 approaches, Steven Oliver says he will be staying off social media and out of comments sections completely.





"I don't want to subject myself to that," Oliver told NITV ahead of his appearance on the Sunset Ceremony.





"But what's really lovely is allies pointing out horrible behaviour and how horrible the date is, because it makes you not feel alone."





In his years as a performer, he has become well known for not only his comedic talents but also his ability to approach serious issues with wit and an emotional sensibility.





It's a skill set that has given him the opportunity to work in front of the camera, at the writer's desk, on the stage and as a host of major events. His most viewed performances have been spoken word pieces, sometimes polemical.



But he says that his approach at times has been misunderstood.





"I remember someone once said to me, 'You know what I like about you? You're not angry.'





And I said, 'But I am angry!' And I'm very angry about a lot of stuff. But I don't get to be angry like Pauline Hanson or Alan Jones does," he said.





"Because as soon as I do, I'm that angry Black. Getting angry in parliament they say you are passionate, but if I get angry on the streets, then I'm just an angry Black one."



Art as a catalyst

Star of show 'Faboriginal' and Black Comedy, Steven Oliver will appear on NITV's Sunset Ceremony on January 25. Source: Supplied It's one of the reasons he was led to write poetry in the first place, he says, so he could process his own emotions. Although the politics of anger are frustrating, he says there is still an upside because it can been a catalyst for change.





"People don't self reflect. And I think that's kind of what we're missing of the world today, people not questioning things, [asking] 'How would I feel about that?' or 'Why do we do that?'





"That's why whenever I write poetry, I always try to push you on the other foot just to make people go, how would I react in that situation?



Racism isn't going anywhere soon... I'm allowed to be angry about it.

"It's about empathy and about compassion. And a lot of people are starting to understand that (those qualities) are not signs of weakness, to show them is actually a sign of strength," he said.





A proud descendant of the Kuku-Yalanji Waanyi Gangalidda Woppaburra Bundjalung and Biripi peoples, Oliver says even becoming famous did not stop his and his family's experiences of racism.





He recalls the experience of being followed and questioned by security guards and staff when they both were out shopping for new shoes for her to wear for the world premiere of his play.





"She has had to put up with this her entire life. And she's going to, because racism isn't going anywhere soon. You get sick of it. People say 'Don't be angry'.





"But I'm allowed to be angry about [it]."



Same themes, changing times

With the rise of social media and footage being captured by the public on their phones, racism and social justice issues are being shown from both sides, changing the tone of conversations and bringing more understanding.





"People wonder if it's happening more often [but] It's just being filmed more often.





"And so now that people are able to see it, I'm sure people have been mortified."





Oliver will be performing two pieces of poetry at the Sunset Ceremony and appearing on the panel. He says that, while he understands some viewers may feel that old themes are being rehashed, it's an avenue we need to keep going down.





"I think it's important to have those discussions and to either be inspired or to be challenged. Sometimes it'll seem like all we ever do is talk.





"That being said, I have seen talk lead to change, which has been really lovely.





"I've seen 50,000 people march on Survival Day. If you told me years ago that there would be 50,000 people supporting Aboriginal people in Melbourne, or in Brisbane, or wherever, that would have been a hard thing for me to imagine as a child."





Catch Stephen on the 'Sunset Ceremony' live on NITV, SBS and NITV Facebook Wednesday January 25 at 7.30pm. #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe

