Here's the Invasion and Survival Day marches and events happening near you this year

Whether you're planning to march on the day or attend a dawn smoking ceremony, here's what you need to know about the planned Invasion Day rallies and other Survival Day events happening in capital cities around the nation.



Boorloo/Perth

Boorloo's rally starts at Forrest Chase in Perth City. It's due to begin at 3pm .





Also taking place in Boorloo is the Birak Concert , hosted by Aboriginal Shows and Productions. The event runs from 3pm to 7.30pm .



Further north in Rubibi (Broome), is Rubibi Survival Day event at Gimme Club.





It's a ticketed event but children under 10 years old are free. Gates open at 2:30pm.



Tarndanya/Adelaide

Mourning in the Morning will start at 7am , with a smoking ceremony at Tarntanya Wama (Elder Park).





There will be a Survival Day march at Tarndanyangga/Victoria Square from 12pm-4:30pm .



Meanjin/Brisbane

In Meanjin, an Invasion Day march will start at Queens Gardens on George Street at 10am .





Triple A Murri Country will also be hosting its annual Original 100 music radio program.





So after the march, you can head to Musgrave Park and listen.



Up north in Townsville, there will be Survival Day events on The Stand .





Starting with a dawn service followed by Survival Day Walk.





There will also be a showcase of art, dance, music, food and storytelling afterward.



Garramilla/Darwin

At the Darwin Waterfront there will be a smoking ceremony at 7:50am , conducted by the Larrakia people.





There will also be performances and storrytelling by the Larrakia and the Rirratjingu Dancers from North East Arnhem Land.



Hobart/nipaluna

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre has organised a march from 198 Elizabeth Street to depart at 10.50am.





From there, a rally will begin on Parliament Lawns for a 12pm start.



In limilinaturi (Devonport) at 11.30am, there will be march starting from Tulaminakali Health Service at 106 Best Street.





Then a rally begins at Market Square (behind Paranaple Centre) for a 12pm.



Naarm/Melbourne

The Invasion Day rally in Naarm will begin at Victorian Parliament House, at 11am .





At the Sidney Myer Music Bowl , First Nations artists will be performing at Share the Spirit .





Gates open at 11am and the lineup includes; multi ARIA Award-winner Dan Sultan, Bumpy, the Djirri Djirri Dancer and many more.





From 12pm onwards, Our Survival Day is taking place at The Briars, Mt Martha .



There will be market stalls and cultural dances and even performances from the likes of M﻿itch Tambo and D﻿allas Woods.





In Ballarat, a Survival Day Dawn Ceremony will commence at 5.30am at Viewpoint, Lake Wendouree .





Wadawurrung Traditional Owners are presenting the Pilk Purriyn event at Cosy Corner Beach, Torquay at 5:30am.





Pilk Purriyn means "sunrise" in Wadawurrung language. There will be a welcome to Country and smoking ceremony along with truth-telling, traditional dance, music and song.



Canberra

The Aboriginal Tent Embassy has organised the Sovereignty Day-Isabell Coe Memorial Lecture, which begins at 9:30am .





Since 2012, the event has been held annually at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy , on the lawns of Old Parliament House.



Sydney

Starting off the day is the Dawn Reflection . From 5:20am onwards, First Nations artwork will be projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House.





There's also the WugulOra (One Mob) Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo Reserve which begins at 7:30am . It features special performances and addresses, and a smoking ceremony.





Then, at Belmore Park in the CBD, an Invasion Day rally will begin at 9:30am .





The city's annual Yabun festiva l is also on at Victoria Park , Broadway.



Further out west, the Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council has organised a Survival Day event at the Griffith Regional Aquatic & Leisure.





It starts at 11am and is free.



