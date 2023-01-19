Justice

Arrernte man told to 'leave' the country by RSL over Invasion Day t-shirt

Less than 24 hours after calling out the RSL on Facebook, artist Scott Rathman got a surprise visit from the state president who asked him to delete the screenshot.

Scott Rathman came across the comment from Millicent RSL on his a photo he uploaded on Facebook of the Invasion Day T-shirts. Source: Supplied

After receiving the first shipment of his 'Invasion Day' t-shirts, artist and businessman Scott Rathman proudly posted a photograph to Facebook.

What happened next was something the Arrente man didn't expect.
Logging onto his business page, Rusted Tin Contemporary Aboriginal Arts, later that night, he spotted a comment from an RSL club slamming his design.

"You say we should co-exist but you incite racism," wrote RSL Millicent.

"We are all Australian, let's stop this racism. Listen to your Elders.

"If you hate it so bad, you can leave."
The photograph Mr Rathman uploaded to Facebook of his 'Invasion Day' t-shirt. Source: Facebook
The Millicent RSL club, which is over 400 kilometres from Mr Rathman's home of Glanville, has since deleted the comment.

Mr Rathman told NITV he found the comment "problematic".

"What is problematic is that they've accused an Aboriginal person of racism," he said.

"Then told me to leave, where am I going to go?"
Mr Rathman said he "wasn't surprised" by the comment itself, but was shocked it had come from an RSL club.

"I just kind of ignore comments like that. I don't like to get into debate with people. I know I'm not going to change people's opinions when they're like that," he said.

"My concern obviously was about the cultural safety in that particular sub-branch.

"You've got Aboriginal people who return from service, and there are men and women who work in those organisations, who aren't just a member, but someone who has access to their Facebook, who have those views."

Against his usual practice of ignoring such comments, he decided to say something.

The artist screenshotted the comment before posting it to the same Facebook page as his original image.

He did not, and still has not, received any response from Millicent RSL.
The Millicent RSL grounds. Source: Facebook

Ambush meeting from RSL representatives

The following day, Mr Rathman was working in his shop and gallery space in Glanville when he received a surprise visit from RSL South Australia President Cheryl Cates and the president of a local branch.

Mr Rathman told NITV there had been no contact whatsoever from either party about the intended meeting, and that he felt ambushed.

"I was really caught off guard. If that was me, I would have made contact with the person. I was in my working environment," he said.

"When they approached me, it was about asking me to remove the post rather than apologise."
Mr Rathman screenshot the comment before posting it to his Facebook page. Source: Facebook

An 'opportunity' for learning

Mr Rathman said he pushed back, saying he hoped they'd use this as an opportunity for their staff and members to have some "cultural learning" and improve the cultural safety of the organisation.

"I'm not about hate. I'm disappointed, but I also do think there are always opportunities to learn. That's the key goal," he said.

"This is the perfect opportunity for them to do some reconciliation, and learning and provide their members with some real insight."
No investigation initiated by RSL

Following her visit Ms Cates sent a formal apology to Mr Rathman.

In the apology, which NITV has seen, Ms Cates said the comment was "totally unacceptable and does not reflect the views of the Returned and Services League of Australia, South Australia or other members of RSL Millicent".

She said action had already been taken to "resolve" the situation, and "if required, further investigations and sanctions will be taken".

Mr Rathman told NITV he would also consider the person who wrote the comment having their RSL membership revoked as a "fair and reasonable outcome".

RSL SA and Millicent RSL have been contacted for comment.
4 min read
Published 19 January 2023 at 2:50pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV
Racism

