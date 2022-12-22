Channel 9 apologises for showing photo of Latrell Mitchell for accused murderer story

Channel Nine has apologised after showing a photo of NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell during a murder story.





During Wednesday's 6pm Bulletin, anchor Georgie Gardener described the "chilling video" of accused Tinder killer Ashley Gaddie while a photograph of the South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was displayed.



The photograph, taken at a press conference yesterday where the club announced the extension of both Mitchell and Cody Walker's contracts, sees the Wiradjuri and Birrbay man holding his daughter.





Gardner apologised for the error later in the broadcast.



A photograph of Latrell Mitchell and his daughter was incorrectly shown in the bulletin, with the super reading "chilling insight". "At the beginning of our bulletin tonight we had a technical issue which led to an image of Latrell Mitchell being shown while we were previewing our lead story," she said.





She explained the broadcaster had spoken with both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and to Mitchell's management and "apologised for the error".



The fullback's photo was used in place of a video of alleged dating app killer Ashley Gaddie.





Gaddie is accused of murdering a woman he met on Tinder in her Western Sydney home.





He was arrested late Tuesday after a 12-hour police operation in the Blue Mountains.

