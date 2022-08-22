Channel Nine mistake Indigenous AFL players in retirement post

In an embarrassing mix-up, the faces and careers of two First Nations AFL players were confused in a social media post by Channel Nine.





Sports program Footy on Nine, in a post to Twitter and Facebook on Saturday, congratulated the career of Noongar Yamaytji man Paddy Ryder but mistakenly attached an image of his teammate and cousin Bradley Hill.





The tough ruckman announced his decision to hang up his boots to teammates ahead of the Saints' captain's run on Saturday morning.





With the posts subsequently being removed, Footy on Nine appears to have swept the butchered announcement under the rug with no acknowledgment of the mistake.

The original tweet showing Bradley Hill (Source: Twitter) Instead, it was replaced with footage of Ryder’s emotional address to his teammates. However, many were quick to take to social media to point out the blunder.





‘Wow… this is not great @FootyonNine,’ one Twitter user shared. Another more sympathetic post read 'gee running the social media can be a tough job.'

Emotional farewell for an amazing career

The veteran ruckman retires from the AFL after 281 games for St Kilda, Port Adelaide and Essendon.





The 34-year-old played 38 times for St Kilda between 2019 and 2022 after 73 at Port Adelaide (2015-2019) and 170 at Essendon (2006-2014).





Only eight Indigenous players have played more AFL games than Ryder. Paddy Ryder and Dan Hannebery of the Saints are chaired from the field after playing their last match over the weekend (Source:AAP) But he was limited to just 12 matches in 2022, with a calf strain ending his season in round 18.





"It's been a really tough decision to come to, but I know it's the right one," Ryder said in a statement.





"I've been lucky to live out my childhood dream, playing at three great clubs with some amazing players, including my cousin Bradley (Hill).





"I've loved the role it's enabled me to play in the community and the platform it's given me to help educate people about Indigenous culture.





"Playing in games like the Dreamtime at the G, and this year running out with six of my brother boys against Hawthorn – they're the moments I'll remember forever."





"Ever since he walked through our doors, Paddy has made our club a better place," Saints football boss David Rath said.