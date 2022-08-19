Heckler at Qld rugby league game cops decade-long ban for racial vilification

An individual has apologised for racial abuse after a video went viral of a local Toowoomba rugby league game.





Footage of the Round 16 match between the Gatton Hawks and Pittsworth Danes on August 7 circulated online, gaining traction on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.





A supporter can be heard yelling "shut up you black c**t" at Aboriginal players in the video, with other members of the crowd laughing in response.

A decade ban from the game

Toowoomba Rugby League (TRL) charged the person involved with "conduct which is or likely to bring the game into disrepute" and "breaching any material terms of the NRL Code of Conduct".





They pleaded guilty to both charges and apologised to the clubs, the TRL, the Queensland Rugby League, and the game of rugby league. They also expressed their regret to those who the comments offended.





The tribunal ruled for the individual's exclusion from the sport for 10 years and issued mandatory completion of Cultural Awareness training, as nominated by the QRL Indigenous Advisory Committee, before their return to the league.





In a statement the TRL noted that whilst the tribunal took into account the person's "general good standing" in community, it made a considerable effort to highlight the difference between general offensive language and language that contains "racial elements".





TRL Chairman Joe Hannant said the tribunal had carefully considered all the evidence tabled at the hearing.





“While the tribunal’s ruling sends a very clear message that any form of racism or vilification will not be tolerated," said TRL Chairman Joe Hannant.





"It’s important that we all use this unfortunate incident as the catalyst to learn and grow together as a game and community."





Mr Hannant noted that the educational program attached to the ruling was an "area the TRL is prepared to invest in" to ensure all those involved can "enjoy the game they love".





QRL Central Region manager Rob Crow acknowledged the role of the Indigenous Advisory Committee in progressing respect and inclusivity in the game forward.





“We acknowledge the TRL’s willingness to move forward and embrace the input of community leaders like QRL Indigenous Advisory Committee co-chair Eddie Monaei,” he said.





“Eddie is in Toowoomba today to drive that education process to talk to the game’s leaders face to face and to share his own experiences and hopes for the future.”

'Racism lives and breathes'

Speaking to NITV News on Monday, Newtown Lions player and Gomeroi man Buddy Hippi said he wasn't surprised by the video.





“We know racism lives and breathes in this country, and it’s on steroids in the sports domain too,” he said.





“It makes a huge impact on, not only for the people that are playing football but the wider community."





He also expressed his disappointment in those laughing, saying they were "just as bad" as the heckler.





Mr Hippi's family business, Winangali Infusion, operates in Toowoomba. He said they've been discussing ways to work with the TRL in the area of cultural awareness.



