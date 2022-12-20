Latrell Mitchell and Matt Bowen’s heartful messages played at Doomadgee boy's funeral

A Queensland Aboriginal community in mourning has been buoyed by messages of support from NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Matty Bowen.





The two men were heroes to an 11-year-old boy who died in Doomadgee last month. Family members held a funeral on Monday where the video messages were played out.





Waanyi Garawa Gangalidda man Alec Doomadgee is a family friend, and organised for the sporting greats to send their condolences.



"His family [are] very much heartbroken, and they needed somebody to lift their spirits," he told NITV.





"When she told me how much he loved the New South Wales Blues... it shocked me, because every kid in Doomadgee runs around with a Maroons jersey.





"It really struck a chord with me and I thought, 'I'm going to try to reach out to these two young nephews and see if they see if they'll do a video for his funeral.'



Heartfelt messages of solidarity

The small Queensland community is mourning the young boy's death. Credit: Doomadgee_ North Queensland_SBS photo In separate videos, a solemn Latrell Mitchell and Matty Bowen offered gracious messages of sympathy for a family in pain.





"It's a hard one for me to do this, but out of respect for Doomadgee... I just wanted to make sure I'm sending some love," said Mitchell from Brewarrina.





"Condolences from my Biripi mob, my Wiradjuri mob, for Sorry Day today... I wanted to let you all know my heart's with you, my spirit's with you."



Former Queensland Cowboys fullback Matty Bowen also reached out in a heartfelt message, saying he was thinking of the family in their time of grief.





"I know little brotherboy was a NSW supporter, but he was a Queenslander at heart," said Bowen, who represented the state for several years.





"I'm sending my condolences and love and support... may he rest in peace."





Mr Doomadgee said the messages came as significant support to the family at a difficult time.





"To know that we lost someone so young, that had so much life ahead of them, it's just heartbreaking," he told NITV.



