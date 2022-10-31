First vigil for Cassius Turvey draws thousands

Cassius Turvey has been remembered as a devoted and charismatic friend and family member as his community in Perth lit 15 fire pits to represent a life cut tragically short.





It's estimated over three thousand people gathered at a candlelight vigil in Weip Park, Midlands, on Monday night to mourn the teenager.





Attendees were invited to take gum leaves or branches and add them to 15 smoking fire pits arranged in a circle, each representing a year of Cassius's life.



His mother Mechelle Turvey told the vigil she and her late husband had agonised over what to call the baby boy before his older brother Jay suggested the name Cassius, in a nod to the birth name of boxing great Muhammad Ali.





"That name represents Cassius to the tee," Ms Turvey said.





"He wasn't just strong in the ring. He took his strong words in the community and to the world.





"So many people have said so many things about Cassius but my son is my greatest."



Mechelle Turvey, mother of Cassius Turvey takes part in a smoking ceremony during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE One of Cassius's best friends was in tears as she described how he had always been there for others.





"Cassius was a teddy bear, or as the boys would say, a big friendly giant. He had a big heart, a big brain and big dreams," she said.





"Your name will never be forgotten. It will always be remembered.





"Forever 15, my friend."



Family, friends and members of the public gather during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

Non-Indigenous man charged with murder

The Noongar teenager was allegedly bashed while walking home from school with friends on October 13.





WA Police have said Cassius and a group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a vehicle.





It's alleged the accused, 21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearly was a passager in the ute and chased the teenagers before attacking Cassius with a metal pole.





Cassius sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.





Brearley has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.





Detectives have identified four people they believe were inside the ute but are yet to charge anyone else.



'Cowardly racist act'

Aboriginal leaders in Perth have condemned the "cowardly racist act against an innocent child" and urged authorities to hear their concerns.





Noongar Elder Uncle Ben Taylor said Cassius's death had caused enormous sorrow in the community.





"All our hearts are saddened today, crying out in pain," he said during the vigil, which also included choir and dance performances.



A smoking ceremony is held during a vigil for Cassius Turvey at Midland Oval in Perth, Monday, October 31, 2022. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE Rallies commemorating Cassius's death will be held across the country on Wednesday but Ms Turvey urged attendees not to exploit his passing.





"We know racism exists," she said.





"But do not use my son's tragedy as a platform to blow your trumpets."





Cassius's uncle Mark Kickett told the vigil First Nations voices have to be platformed.





"It is now time for us to look really deep into our own souls, and to have an understanding of what needs to take place if there indeed is going to be healing," he said.



