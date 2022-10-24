Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

WARNING: This story contains distressing content and images of someone who has passed.





Cassius Turvey, 15, ran a lawn mowing business in his spare time.





His mum says he didn’t charge a set price for the service, instead asking his customers to pay what they wanted to.





For the year nine student, it was a community service building trust and changing perceptions.





“He just wanted to let people know that the youth in our community, we’re not bad,” his mother Mechelle Turvey told NITV’s The Point.





“He’s got a really strong sense of community, him and his mates."





But the potential this young Noongar boy showed as an upstanding member of the community was tragically taken away following a violent incident earlier this month.



Cassius Turvey, 15, died in Perth Children's Hospital on Sunday, surrounded by family. Source: Supplied

Surrounded by family

Cassius was the victim of a brutal assault in Perth’s eastern suburbs in the afternoon of October 13.





On Sunday, Mechelle was told by doctors at Perth Children's Hospital that her son only had hours to live.





He passed a short time later.





“I’m feeling heartbroken,” said Mechelle.





The family only recently buried Mechelle’s husband Sam, Cassius’ father, after he lost a long battle with cancer.





“He left me with this treasure [but] my treasure is going,” she said.



Cassius Turvey had only recently lost his dad Sam after a long battle with cancer when he was attacked and fatally injured on a Perth street. Cassius and some friends had asked their parents if they could stop at the shops on their way home from school.





After the boys got off the bus near the TAFE at Midland, it is alleged that some men in a vehicle approached the group and viciously assaulted Cassius.





A 21-year-old man appeared in Midland Magistrates Court on Monday charged with murder, and was remanded into custody until his next appearance in November.





Second assault being investigated

Police haven't said whether they are pursuing anyone else over the assault, but say other charges may follow.





Homicide detective senior sergeant Stephen Cleal told reporters police are investigating the assault of a second boy, on crutches, nearby.





"There is an investigation of another assault that occurred very similar to the time, for another young boy who was with that group," he said.





"Those investigations are ongoing at the moment in relation to any further charges that may arise from that."





He called for anyone with information about a metal pole suspected to have been used, to come forward.





"We believe that a metal pole was used in the assault. At this stage we haven't seized a metal pole. It's still subject of investigation and searches."





He said the motivation for the attack was unclear.





"At this stage we've not established the motivation for why this occurred," Detective Senior Sergeant Cleal said.





"He's clearly seen the group of kids walking along and approached that group.





"The two people that we believe were subject of an assault within that group, which includes Cassius, just happened to be the two people they managed to catch up with.





"So there's no indication that they knew them personally or singled them out."





Cassius Turvey was recognised at the local NAIDOC awards four years ago.

Discharged for eight hours

Cassius had a large gash to his head requiring seven stitches, and his ear was slashed.





Following treatment, he was discharged and returned home.





“He was absolutely fine,” Mechelle says.





“All the scans had been done, nothing happened.





“I had him home for only eight hours.”





Cassius then experienced a lot of pain and seizure, and returning to hospital was placed in an induced coma.





He underwent brain surgery at Perth Children’s Hospital to relieve swelling and bleeding on the brain, and suffered two strokes.



Family remained at the side of teenager Cassius Turvey in Perth Children's Hospital. The mother of another boy who was there said her son remains affected by the incident.





“He just keeps having things just come back to him,” she says.





She says the attack was her worst nightmare.





"I feel useless. Honestly I feel so angry, like I want to do something and there's nothing I can do.





"I can't protect him from any of this.





"I've always told him, 'You're an Indigenous boy, they're going to look at you and think all these awful things, just try and be smaller'





"I hate that I had to explain that to my son at this age.





"Cassius is just such a respectful, beautiful child. He's just like my other little son."





The attack and death of Cassius has shaken the community at the boys' school.





WA Department of Education Director General Lisa Rodgers extended her deepest sympathies to his family and friends.





"We are offering support to his fellow students and the school community during this extremely different time," she said in a statement.





A Go Fund Me crowdfunding campaign set up to support the family had raised more than $50,000 by early today, and national rallies have been flagged for November 2.



Mechelle Turvey says her son had a beautiful gift of making people smile and laugh.

A gentle giant

Mechelle Turvey wants her son to be remembered as a much-loved teenager who loved basketball and football, willing to give anything a go.





"He looks after everyone and has this beautiful gift of making people smile and laugh, and uplifting people," she said.





"Cassius was born a Pop, blackfulla style, and born an Uncle.





"He respects everyone, he respects his culture."



