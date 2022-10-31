Cassius Turvey's family surrounded by love and support at his favourite childhood park

WARNING: Content may be distressing.





NITV has permission to use Cassius Turvey's name and image.





In 2019 at a ceremony in Weip Park, Midland, Cassius Turvey won the Young Leader NAIDOC Award.





Four years later, his family, friends and community gathered in the same spot to honour his life.





“We all cry, we’re heartbroken, I get so angry. But all this stuff in between is just so healing for our mob and our community, black and white,” said Cassius mum, Mechelle Turvey.





At the community barbecue on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones, Ms Turvey said the support across the nation for her son’s killing was a “shock”.





“Everything is moving all the time,” she said.





She noted that along with the 25 nationally planned rallies, there are two planned internationally – in New Zealand and Los Angeles.





“That just goes to show you how much [of a] sad effect this had had on everyone,” she said.





“This isn’t supposed to happen to any kid, even if someone had done something wrong ... you don’t go bashing people, I’m just over the violence.



Cassius Turvey was recognised at the local NAIDOC awards three years ago at Weip Park in Midlands with his father, Sam. “I’m not a violent person, I love everyone. It’s just terrible.”





On Friday, prime minister Anthony Albanese spoke on Cassius’ murder, describing it as “clearly racially motivated”.





They were the words Mechelle had been waiting to hear.





“They are the words the whole country has been waiting for,” she said.



Cassius' mother being embraced by a community member at the gathering on Saturday. Credit: NITV “They’re just words, but they mean so much to us.





“It means you’re on the same page as our hearts, thank you very much, it means so much.”





Mr Albanese’s comments juxtapose stances taken by both the WA Premier Mark McGowan and the WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch to not label the attack as racist.





“I’m sure the Commissioner is shocked too probably going ‘what am I going to do now?’” said Ms Turvey.





One person with hands on Mechelle’s shoulder was Cassius’ niece, Michelle Wighton.





Addressing the crowd Ms Wighton, who organised the GoFundMe in her Uncle’s honour, said the money would be used to both support the family and give back to the community that Cassius loved.





“It’s a fund set up in Cassius name, Aunty Mechelle wants to give back to the community here locally,” she said.



Ms Wighton said the love expressed to her family was overwhelming, particularly as they grapple with two losses in a short time.





“You may not think a lot of it, but as a family, we feel it, we feel it from right around the country,” she said.





“We only buried Cassius’ dad a month ago, our Uncle Sam, and that was hard, really hard.





“He was the baby of the family, and now we’re burying our baby’s baby.”





A second niece of Cassius’ spoke at the event, the young woman shared the same birthday as the Noongar teenager.





She said despite him being her Uncle, they grew up like brother and sister.





“It’s like half my heart has been taken out of me,” she said on his passing.



Cassius Turvey had only recently lost his dad Sam after a long battle with cancer when he was attacked and fatally injured on a Perth street.

Community supporting family

The gathering was organised by a party of three, including local man Chris Ryder, and AFL star Michael ‘Sonny’ Walters.





Mr Ryder told NITV the event first started as an opportunity for young ones to get together and heal. But as word spread, the trio became aware of the impact Cassius’ passing had on the entire community.





“I don’t think anyone would wish this on anybody,” he said.





“It just needs to stop, violence is never the way. There’s nothing but hurt and sorrow for the families involved.





“We have to find better ways of dealing with things.”



Michael 'Sonny' Walters, one of the organisers, on stage during the community gathering for Cassius. Credit: NITV Noongar man and Fremantle star, Michael 'Sonny' Walters said the gathering was an opportunity to showcase the love and support in his hometown for the family.





Sonny said it was a chance for the community to “wrap their arms” around the Turveys.





“It’s sad, it’s not right . . . It shouldn’t happen, regardless of what your culture is, nationality, religion, it shouldn’t happen at all,” he said.





Yamatji entertainer Ernie Dingo was in attendance, working the BBQ to supply free sausage sandwiches to the crowd.





“We’ve had stuff in Redfern in the same situation, we’ve had stuff all over the country. It’s the same situation as what’s happened to this young Turvey boy,” he said.





“Enough is enough . . . The worst thing about this one is that this little fulla buried his dad just about a month before.”





The family has organised the first vigil in the country for 5:30pm on Monday at Weip Park.



Justice is 'first priority'

Calls mount for those responsible for Cassius' death to be held accountable.





Jack Steven James Brearley, a 21-year-old non-Indigenous man, has been charged with Cassius’ murder.





On Friday police added further charges of aggravated assault, occasioning bodily harm and stealing a 13-year-old who was walking with Cassius home.





While announcing the additional charges to the accused, the Police Commissioner said justice for Cassius was his “first priority”.





The commissioner addressed the backlash he received over comments he made while on radio, that suggested the teenager was in the wrong place at the wrong time.





He said that the “intent behind those words” were to reinforce that “Cassius was an innocent victim of a violent attack”.





“I cannot speak any more about this investigation because I would be putting that at risk,” he said.



