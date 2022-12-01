Family grieving after pregnant Noongar mother dies following shopping centre attack

Key Points Family say 30-year-old woman and her unborn child have died

Candle-lit vigil planned for this evening

A 17-year-old has been charged and is remanded in custody.

Warning: this story may distress some readers.





A pregnant Noongar woman who was struck in the head with a piece of concrete following an altercation has died, her family confirmed.





Dianne Miller, 30, was rushed to hospital after the alleged attack on Wednesday afternoon, where doctors pronounced she and her baby were not expected to survive the injuries.





Speaking to NITV News on Thursday, Ms Miller's brother, Malcolm Clifton, confirmed she had passed away just minutes before.





"Everyone's destroyed," he said, speaking from the hospital.





"We just lost our world... the baby passed away too."





Ms Miller also leaves behind a partner, and an 8-month-old son.



Candle-lit vigil planned

Mr Clifton described his sister as a much-loved member of the community, whose passing would be deeply felt by family and friends.





"Dianne, you'll never get another one like her," he told NITV.





"One of a kind; kind to everybody; good-hearted; good morals; well-respected."



Malcolm Clifton, Dianne Miller's brother. He says the family has been "destroyed" by her unexpected death. Although she had battled with personal demons in her earlier years, her brother said she had rallied and completely turned her life around.





Mr Clifton said her presence would be sorely missed, and that the family have planned a candle-lit vigil in front of Royal Perth Hospital Thursday evening for mourners to attend.





"There has been a big community response."



Alleged attack 'senseless'

Dianne Miller was at Waterford Plaza Shopping Centre carpark on Wednesday when an altercation allegedly arose between her partner and several teenagers.





A 17-year-old allegedly threw a concrete chunk at the car Ms Miller was travelling in with her partner and child, which struck her unconscious and caused her to suffer a heart attack.





By-standers and paramedics attempted CPR, but Ms Miller's injuries were catastrophic. Speaking to media yesterday, family said the swelling on her brain could not be contained.





Mr Clifton said his sister would not have wished for an angry response to her death.





"She'd like everyone to get along. No violence is the best for everyone."







WA Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation.

