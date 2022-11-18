'Forever 15': Cassius Turvey farewelled by hundreds in emotional ceremony

WARNING: Content may be distressing.





Tributes flowed for a life cut short as the Noongar community said goodbye to a beloved young member on Friday.





A month after his death sent shockwaves throughout the country, Cassius Turvey was laid to rest by his mother Mechelle and hundreds of mourners in an emotional ceremony.





The event was live-streamed across the nation.



His small blue coffin, adorned with traditional paint, was a reminder of the boy's extreme youth, and a counterpoint to the hole his tragic death has left in the community.





"You couldn't miss Cassius. You'd hear him before you saw him," said Lizel Buckley, a mentor working at the local high school Cassius attended.





"I'll never forget that laugh.





"Almost every day, he would leave school, and passing me at the front gate would give me a big hug, and say 'Love you sis'."



Many guests took time to place their hands on the small, brightly-painted coffin, in farewell to their friend and family member Cassius Turvey.

A credit to his community

Cassius was repeatedly remembered as an integral part of his community, a teenager whose generosity and conscientiousness had already made him an asset to his people.





As a slideshow depicted an ever-smiling Cassius taking part in innumerable extracurricular activities, the unfulfilled promise of his abilities hung in the air.





"The way he would build relationships [and] friendships was amazing," Dr George Sekulla, Cassius' school principle.





"The pain and the sadness that this has caused in beyond words."





Throughout the ceremony, Cassius' mother Mechelle, who has remained a pillar of strength for her community since her son's death, was a stoic presence, even providing comfort for mourners overcome with grief.



Ms Turvey has repeatedly called for unity following the attack that led to Cassius' death. Many speakers pointed to her as the source of Cassius' precocious maturity.





"He was always respectful in his manner, and from an early age showed leadership for his peers," said Nan Winmar, a representative of Cassius' primary school, Moorditj Noongar Community College.





"Especially Old Nan. He touched the hearts of so many in his short time among us."





In a sign of the widespread grief the 15-year-old's death has occasioned, Troy Cassar-Daley appeared in a pre-recorded video to perform his song 'Make The Most of Every Day With You'.





"I send this out to Cassius' family and anyone out there today who realises the impact this has had on everybody throughout ... our community," he said.



Mechelle Turvey says her son Cassius was a beautiful boy who was born a "pop", and "uncle". Credit: Supplied

Attacked while walking home from school

Cassius Turvey died from injuries sustained in an unprovoked attack last month.





While walking home from school with friends in the Perth suburb of Middle Swan on October 13, it is alleged a car approached the group and a number of men then set upon them with weapons including a metal pole.





The 15-year-old sustained serious injuries. After initially being discharged from hospital, he later suffered two strokes and a brain bleed before being induced into a coma.





He died shortly afterwards.





A 21-year-old man, Jack Steven James Brearley, has been charged with his murder, with police adding further charges of aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm, as well as stealing the crutches of a 13-year-old boy who was in Cassius' group.





Brearley remains in custody and will face court again on January 18.





The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said the attack was "clearly racially motivated".

