Cassius Turvey's family collaborate with musicians to create song in teenager's honour

Artists have come together with the family of teenager Cassius Turvey to create a powerful ballad in his honour.





The song, Forever 15 , is an ode to the “young teacher, beat-maker and future leader”, created by over a dozen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians in collaboration with Cassius’ family.



Born of friendship

The idea for the track sprang from a message between Cassius' mother Mechelle and Jawoyn Kaurareg music producer Candice Lorrae, one-half of duo The Merindas.





The pair had a long-running friendship, Ms Lorrae having sung in a band alongside Mechelle and her late husband Sam.





When Ms Lorrae heard the news about Cassius, she reached out to support her friend.





"I was devastated. I reached out to Mechelle and asked what I could do, she asked for me and my husband to write a song," she told NITV.





Ms Lorrae's husband Bryte is a hip-hop rapper, of whom Cassius was a "big fan".





Featuring Cassius' favourites

Working alongside the family, Ms Lorrae started making calls across the country.





She selected artists that had a relationship with the teenager, his favourite artists, or who had used their platform to advocate for the family.





One of those calls was to Noongar Wongi hip-hop artist Flewnt, aka Josh Egginton.





The Perth man was in Adelaide at the time, and attended one of the many vigils held in Cassius' honour.





"I remember the last day I was there I got the call from Candice ... she said she'd love for me to be part of the song," he said.



Cassius Turvey, with his father Sam, was recognised at the local NAIDOC awards four years ago. For Josh, it was a moment he'd been waiting for.





"I think many people were thinking about how they could help, even us as artists, we didn't know how to contribute to help," he said.





"I wanted to do this, I felt that it was the right time, and for the family to want it and be involved in it was the right way."





For Mr Egginton, Cassius' story hit home.





Being a youth worker, he spends most of his days with young Aboriginal men.



Josh Egginton, aka Flewnt, features on the track, Forever 15. Source: Supplied / Facebook Cassius was attacked walking home from school in October.





He was hospitalised and died days later.





A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.





In the days that followed Cassius' passing, Mr Egginton tried to support the family, including performing with his 10-year-old son at the community BBQ at Middle Swan park.





"I guess I was in a state of absolute disbelief when I first found out about Cassius' death. I think that's how a lot of mob felt," he said.





"One of the things that struck me at the start was how people were hesitant to call it a racist attack.





"That was one of the big things that really upset me: it wasn't being called out for what it was. It made me fearful for our young people."



Voices of the family

Forever 15 features recordings of Cassius' family and loved ones, including his mum Mechelle Turvey, his Nan, nephews and nieces, and Ernie Dingo.





"Cassius, mum's baby boy. This is so wrong, you should be with us by my side," Mechelle says in the recording.





"I love you, forever 15 my darling."





"You've always been a great uncle, and you still are," says his niece.





The voice recordings were sent over the internet and edited into the song by Ms Lorrae.





"We are really humbled and honoured that we are able to give something to the family to help the healing process," said Ms Lorrae.





"It's helped us too in our healing process ... it gives us something to cry to."



Cassius Turvey's niece, Michelle Wighton, speaking at the Midland's community barbeque next to Cassius' mother Mechelle Turvey. Credit: NITV

'So full of heart'

Forever 15 was produced by DOBBY, alongside artists Emma Donovan, Emily Wurramara, Fred Leone, Deline Briscoe, Kee'ahn, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, Tani Walker, Jamahl Ryder, MissGenius, Optamus, Bryte, Candice Lorrae and Flewnt.





"None of us were in the same room ... but everyone just jumped on and was 100 per cent committed," Ms Lorrae said.





"We were really anxious the entire time, not knowing how it would turn out, if it would do justice. But I think ... it turned out incredible.





"The track is just so full of heart."





Mr Egginton's first time listening to the final version was in the car with his family.





"It was really emotional, it brings tears to the eyes, I played in the car, for my family, my partner and kids and it was beautiful," he said.





"The song is so well done. The messages are really clear, you can hear every voice and all the family's voices at the end ... The song really brings you together."



Crowds gathered in Forrest Place in Perth to remember the 15-year-old who was killed walking home from school. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright