Referendum and Voice on the agenda for a new NITV program on eve of January 26

On the eve of January 26, a special NITV and SBS program Sunset Ceremony , will delve into the national conversation around a Referendum and an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Broadcast from Yurong Point on Gadigal Country (Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Sydney) and hosted by Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs (NITV’s The Point, Studio 10, 10 News First Midday ) and Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke (NITV’s The Point).





Sunset Ceremony will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm on NITV and SBS, and simulcast on 10 Play before being encored at 6am on Thursday 26 January on 10 and at 12pm on NITV and SBS.



READ MORE This university has joined a growing list of workplaces giving employees the option to work on January 26

During the two-hour program, prominent First Nations voices will reflect on what January



26 means to them.





Special guests will include:



Television presenter, actor and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo AM ( Going Places with Ernie Dingo )

Noongar-Yamatji woman, LGBTIQA+ and mental health advocate, author and reality TV star Brooke Blurton

Actor, producer, director and Samu and Koedal man Aaron Fa’aoso ( Strait to the Plate )

Widjabul Wia-bal woman of the Bundjalung Nation and SBS Elder in Residence Rhoda Roberts AO

Respected Gadigal Elder and cultural representative for the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, Uncle Allan Madden

Former investment analyst from the Quandamooka peoples of Minjerribah and Director of From the Heart Dean Parkin

And descendant of the Kabi Kabi Nation and the Gurang Gurang Nation of Queensland and executive member of the Indigenous Peoples Organisation, Pastor Raymond Minniecon

Network 10 National Affairs Editor, award-winning journalist and humanitarian Hugh Riminton , AFL Women's player and entrepreneur Akec Makur Chuot, and lawyer, director and social justice advocate, Azmeena Hussain OAM also join the conversation, providing views from non-Indigenous perspectives.





There will also be performances by First Nations artists throughout the show, such as Malyangapa and Barkindji woman BARKAA , the dynamic duo Marlon x Rulla , playwright and actor Steven Oliver , and world-class performers the Muggera Dancers .





“Our Always Was, Always Will Be line-up is a resilient celebration of our stories, our voices, and our power,” said Tanya Denning-Orman, a Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and SBS Director of Indigenous Content .





“At NITV, every day is an open invitation for all Australians to connect with First Nations stories and perspectives. As we approach January 26, SBS – with NITV at its heart –wants to encourage and empower all Australians to understand more about the 65,000+ years of history and cultures we have across this continent, the views and experiences within communities, and the role we can all play in Australia’s future.”





“This year, we’re introducing a new program on January 25 with Sunset Ceremony , setting the agenda as the sun sets ahead of January 26, when we’ll continue to showcase the stories and strength of First Nations peoples through our coverage of the day’s events, including in more than 60 languages across the SBS network.”



Programming on the day

On January 26, the strength and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures, stories and histories that have existed for more than 65,000 years will be given prominence across NITV and SBS, beginning with a showcase of Australia's stunning landscapes in Bamay at 6am.





Then, short introductory film The Land We’re On airs at 6.30am. In the short film, nine-year-old Wiradjuri and palawa filmmaker Penelope Towney performs an Acknowledgement of Country in Wiradjuri language for the Dharawal and Yuin Nations, followed by a short reflection on the significance and meaning of a Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country before concluding her speech in palawa kani.



Penelope Towney in The Land We Are On. There will be live coverage and updates across NITV's social media platforms and website, including a live blog.





Ongoing reporting and insight on the day’s events from every state and territory, and programming simulcast on NITV and SBS from 6am through to 2pm, leading to a special 30-minute news wrap Day 26 Live at 6pm, which will be simulcast with SBS ahead of SBS World News at 6.30pm. SBS and NITV will then simulcast beloved Australian film Top End Wedding , starring Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Le and Kerry Fox, at 7.30pm.





SBS On Demand will feature a curated Always Was, Always Will Be collection of films and programs, and SBS World Movies will broadcast iconic Australian films Rabbit Proof Fence and Bran Nue Dae from 6.15pm.



READ MORE How to be a good Indigenous ally

SBS Food will also air a selection of programs throughout the day, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures through cuisine with episodes of The Cook Up with Adam Liaw and Strait to the Plate . From 10.10pm, SBS VICELAND will encore documentaries from the Curious Australia initiative from First Nations creators telling contemporary stories from communities, including Sistas in Mining and Un-Locked .





Throughout January 22 to 27, NITV will also screen thought provoking First Nations stories, with impactful documentaries The Australian Wars, Araatika! Rise Up, Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky and Australia in Colour; award-winning films Sweet Country, Rabbit Proof Fence and Manganinie; and celebration of Country with Bamay, Going Places with Ernie Dingo and From Heart Our Nation: A Celebration .





SBS Radio will also be covering January 26 across more than 60 languages. Stories will explore Australia’s diverse communities’ perspectives on January 26 and deepen understanding and connections with First Nations peoples among multicultural communities.





NITV’s Always Was, Always Will Be programming on 25 and 26 January will be shared with the World Indigenous Broadcasters Network, of which NITV is a member, making it available to audiences in Canada and Taiwan via APTN and Taiwan Indigenous Television (TiTV) respectively.





Watch Sunset Ceremony on NITV and SBS on Wednesday January 25 at 7.30pm. The program will be simulcast on 10Play.





Sunset Ceremony is also available to watch on Channel 10 on January 26 at 6am and on NITV and SBS at 12pm.



