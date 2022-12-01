New World Cup live sites have been announced for the Socceroos' last 16 showdown. Here's where they are

Highlights Queensland and South Australia will host big screen viewing sites for the Socceroos' next World Cup game.

Australia will take on Argentina on Saturday at 10pm local time in Doha (6am Sunday AEDT).

It comes after Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

Socceroos fans following the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Australia will be able to watch the team's next match live on big screens in public areas.





Fans have flocked to Melbourne's Federation Square over the past week to watch the group matches, but there has been no equivalent in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra or Adelaide. That's now set to change.





Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed on Thursday that plans are underway for a public viewing of the game in central Brisbane.





"I can confirm we're talking to the broadcaster about showing our historic match against Argentina live this Sunday morning in King George Square and Queen Street Mall," he wrote on Twitter.



South Australia premier Peter Malinauskas earlier announced a live site in Adelaide. The state government, together with the Adelaide Oval, is establishing the site at Telstra Plaza.





Canberrans will also be able to watch the game from a live site at Civic Square, with the match set to be broadcast on a big screen outside the Canberra Theatre Centre.



Access Canberra is also giving licensed venues the opportunity to apply to extend trading hours for the match.





NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said there will also be a site in Sydney, but did not confirm a venue.





Australia will face Argentina in their round of 16 match on Sunday 4 December at 6am AEDT (10pm Saturday local time in Doha).





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

