Noodle the pug delighted fans for his daily vibe predictions. The internet is now mourning the TikTok star

Highlights The 'no bones' pug, who went viral during the coronavirus pandemic, has died aged 14, his owner announced.

The duo began posting videos during lockdowns, using the dog to predict whether it was a 'bones' or 'no bones' day.

A 'bones day' meant it was time to work hard, whereas a 'no bones' day encouraged self-care and rest.

Each morning during COVID-19 lockdowns, Jonathan Graziano began posting daily videos with his dog Noodle to predict the type of day ahead.





The New Yorker would pick up his pug and place him in a standing position.





If the dog remained upright, it was declared a "bones day", and if he flopped down, it was a "no bones" day.





A "bones day" meant it was a time to work hard and be ambitious, whereas a "no bones" day encouraged viewers to be kind to themselves and take it easy.



Noodle became a TikTok sensation. The videos attracted millions of viewers around the world, television appearances, and a picture book.





The duo has amassed over 4.5 million followers and almost 98 million likes with their videos, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RIP Noodle

But alas, Noodle is no more. The pug has died aged 14, his owner announced to millions of followers on Saturday.





Mr Graziano shared the news in a video on TikTok.



"I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday," he said in the video.





"He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."



'Now every day is bones day'

Mr Graziano thanked viewers for embracing Noodle.





"Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness," he said.





"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run.



"Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us, and give your dog a cheese ball tonight!"





Followers offered condolences online.





"No Jon, thank YOU for sharing Noodle with all of us. You both brought so much joy to all of us. Much love," one user commented.



