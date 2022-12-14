'Norgeria?': Norway mocks Twitter for mixing up its government accounts with Nigeria

Did Norway become part of Nigeria?





The Scandinavian country's top diplomats on Tuesday asked Twitter to stop presenting its most senior politicians and institutions as being from the African country.





The certified Twitter accounts of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and her ministry were for several hours all presented as Nigerian government officials or institutions.





"Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the foreign ministry wrote in a tweet, followed by a winking emoji.





Around four hours after the Norwegian foreign ministry's request, Twitter rectified the mistake.



The confusion prompted chuckles among the social network's users.



"So it's actually been Norwegians all along that keep sending everyone those letters about a dead prince and advance fees," wrote one person in reference to fraudulent "Nigeria letters".





"Norgeria?" mused another.



It comes as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk relaunched a Twitter subscription service on Monday after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site's future.





The first try last month came just 10 days after Mr Musk's $63 billion takeover of the platform and a mass round of layoffs that saw company staff levels halved, including teams of workers moderating content.



The relaunch of Twitter Blue in a handful of countries including the United States comes as the Tesla and SpaceX owner has stepped up his tweets endorsing right-wing causes, including opposition to the use of gender-neutral pronouns and the US government's response to COVID-19.



