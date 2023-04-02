Politics

'Not about you': Daniel Andrews says excluding journalists from China trip was right decision

The Victorian premier said Australian reporters would not have been able to interview the officials he met with.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended the decision to exclude journalists on a trip to China. Source: AAP / James Ross

Key Points
  • Daniel Andrews returned to Melbourne on Sunday after a four-day official visit to China.
  • He was criticised for not inviting journalists on the trip.
  • Mr Andrews said journalists would not have been able to meet with Chinese officials.
The Victorian premier has defended his decision to not invite journalists to China, saying there would not have been opportunities for press conferences with Chinese officials.

He was criticised for not taking a press pack, with many raising concerns over transparency and press freedom.

But Mr Andrews on Sunday maintained he acted appropriately, noting journalists would not have been able to interview any of the officials he met.

"Let's be really clear about this — this trip was not about me and with the greatest of respect, it was not about you," he told reporters.

"It was about the success of Victoria and we stand by what was a full program and important program, one where we got a very warm reception."
Daniel Andrews' itinerary released amid criticism over 'secretive' China trip

Mr Andrews said he had fruitful discussions about trade and international students, with a working group established between Victoria and the Chinese Ministry of Education.

The group will work towards
attracting more Chinese students
to Melbourne, with a focus on increasing student exchanges.

A standing working group has also been established with the Sichuan region to build on existing trade ties, while a task force has been set up with the Jiangsu Province.

"Our relationship has always been strong because both sides have worked hard to deliver that," Mr Andrews said.

"But after three and a half years, it's important to get back there and say, 'we are open, we value your students, we value your partnerships with us'."

Mr Andrews said he did not discuss his state's infrastructure projects or matters of foreign policy.
'Really difficult': Cheng Lei's partner opens up about emotional toll of ongoing verdict delays

Victorian Opposition leader John Pesutto has accused Mr Andrews of keeping secrets.

He said the Coalition would push for an inquiry into the trip.

"If the premier isn't forthcoming with the full truth, then we can't know how this trip will benefit Victorians," Mr Pesutto told reporters on Sunday.

WA Premier Mark McGowan on Sunday announced his own trip to China and confirmed he would take media.

The five-day trip will start on 17 April and feature high-level trade meetings.
