'Really difficult': Cheng Lei's partner opens up about emotional toll of ongoing verdict delays

Key Points Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei was imprisoned in China in 2020.

Her case was heard in a closed trial after 19 months in detention in China.

The sentencing has been delayed a fourth time and is now set down for April 19.

The partner of an Australian journalist imprisoned in China has described delays in her case as "frustrating", highlighting the impact the two-and-a-half-year ordeal has had on her family.





Cheng Lei was detained in China in August 2020 while working as a news anchor for the Chinese government's English TV channel CGTN, and charged with "illegally supplying state secrets overseas".





Friday marked one year since her case was heard in a closed trial, and Ms Cheng is yet to receive a verdict.





Her partner, Nick Coyle, told SBS News her main concern is getting home to her two children, who are aged 11 and 13.





"Of course, it's far more frustrating for Lei and her two kids than it is for me," he said.



"The important thing for someone like me to do is remain patient, remain supportive, remain persistent, and make sure she understands that she's got a lot of support, and we'll all be here for her when she's out — which we all hope will be sooner rather than later."





The couple are currently able to communicate through consular visits, with staff relaying messages between the two once a month.





The consular team also provides Mr Coyle with a welfare report, and the couple is able to intermittently write letters.





"(She's) somebody who misses Australia a lot, who misses her kids even more ... somebody who really just wants to get back to the simple things in life really — seeing her kids grow up, being able to see her family and friends," he said.





"First and foremost, what she misses is the kids."



Who is Cheng Lei and why is she detained?

Cheng Lei is an Australian journalist and television host who was imprisoned in China in 2020 after being charged with "illegally supplying state secrets overseas".





Ms Cheng was born in China and moved to Melbourne as a child.





She served as a prominent news anchor for Chinese state-owned news channel China Global Television Network.





Her case was heard in a closed trial after 19 months in detention, despite calls by the government to afford Ms Cheng "basic standards of justice".





Australia's ambassador Graham Fletcher was denied access to the court due to the case involving "national secrets".



The sentencing of Ms Cheng has been delayed four times and is now set for 19 April.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that the Australia's rights are fully protected.





"China's position on individual cases has been consistent and clear. China's judiciary hears cases in accordance with the law and fully protects the legitimate rights of the parties concerned," she said.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong marked the one-year anniversary of Ms Cheng's trial on Friday, citing deep concerns for her and her family.





"We share the deep concerns of Ms Cheng’s family and friends about the ongoing delays in her case," Senator Wong said in a statement.





"Our thoughts today are with Ms Cheng and her loved ones, particularly her two children."



The case has also been raised multiple times in bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter at the G20 in 2022 .





Mr Coyle praised the efforts of the government and Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian.





"We've got a very proactive foreign minister and prime minister who have been very supportive and given Lei's plight the level of prominency it deserves," he said.





"I also congratulate the Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian ... whilst I understand there's limited amounts he can do, he is certainly attempting to advocate internally to get better access for Lei and the kids, which is most welcome."



Mr Coyle described his partner as the "strongest person he knows", and said he believed she was coping well under the circumstances.





"She's going okay ... frustrated at how drawn out this process is, of course, misses her kids, and that's really difficult," he said.





"But she's probably the strongest person I know - if anybody will get through this, she will."



