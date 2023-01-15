'Not above the law': Dominic Perrottet to be referred to NSW police after Nazi costume revelation

key points The fallout from Dominic Perrottet's disclosure he wore a Nazi uniform to a party years ago continues.

A minor party argues Mr Perrottet potentially broke the Oaths Act when he signed a Liberal Party preselection document around 2010.

At the time, he declared he had nothing to disclose that could embarrass the party.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottett will be referred to the police by a minor party that wants to know if he breached an obscure law on declarations when he joined the Liberal party in the wake of his Nazi costume controversy.





Mr Perrottet on Sunday sought to draw a line under the controversy and again apologised for his actions after admitting on Thursday he wore a Nazi costume to his 21st birthday party.



But NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Leader Robert Borsak is arguing Mr Perrottet potentially broke the Oaths Act when he signed a Liberal Party preselection document around 2010 and declared he had nothing to disclose that could embarrass the party.





A person found to have breached the Oaths Act could face up to five years jail.





"It's long past time that he be held to account; he is not above the law," Mr Borsak said in a statement on Sunday.





It also came after Mr Perrottet said he was focused on the state, which goes to an election in March.





"I'm focused on taking our state forward ... that's what I've focused on my entire political life," he said in western Sydney.



The SFF party has two upper-house members in the state parliament, including Mr Borsak and Mark Banasiak.





Mr Borsak, who is deputy chair of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, also said he would ask committee members to convene an urgent hearing to "examine the fitness of Mr Perrottet and his actions to remain as Premier of NSW."





On Sunday, Mr Perrottet, 40, was asked if any other future-Liberal politicians were at his 21st party at his parents' home in Sydney's northwest.





He said he couldn't recall who was there and did not want to "drag" others into it.





"It's not about other people, I made a mistake; it's about what I did," he told reporters. "What I know was, I was there, and I know what I did."



'Not a joke'

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, who is of Jewish ancestry, told SBS News on Sunday it was up to Mr Perrottet to explain his actions.





"Dressing up as a Nazi is not a joke. But clearly, I'm able to say that I welcome his expressions of regret," said Mr Dreyfus, after speaking at a Holocaust memorial event in Melbourne.





The memorial was designed to mark the inaugural Raoul Wallenberg Day, which pays tribute to the Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of Jews in Nazi-occupied Hungary from certain death by issuing them with a Swedish Government protective travel document of his own invention: a ‘Schutzpass’.





The attorney-general added that it was important for all Australians remember the Holocaust.





"We need to do more to educate Australians, all Australians, particularly younger Australians, about the Holocaust and the evil the world experienced in that time," he said.



Mr Perrottet made the Nazi costume admission on Thursday after a phone call with Transport Minister David Elliott the previous night.





On Sunday, Mr Perrottet said Mr Elliott, with whom he'd recently clashed over the issue of cashless gaming cards, didn't have a photo of the incident and he was not aware if one existed. Mr Elliott is due to leave politics at the election.





Mr Perrottet repeated on Sunday he had made a mistake by wearing the costume, saying he was naive.





"The person I am today is not the person I was back then," he said.





"You mature on life's journey and that's what (has) happened.





"As you go through life you don't just learn from the good things, you do you learn from the mistakes you make."



A spokesperson for the premier referred questions about Mr Borsak's referral to the state Liberal party, saying it was a matter for the party.





Mr Perrottet maintained he has the support of his colleagues, with many publicly supporting him.





Labor leader Chris Minns has not called for the premier's resignation.



