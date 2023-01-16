World

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean rules out leadership spill after Dominic Perrottet's Nazi uniform scandal

A challenge to Premier Dominic Perrottet's leadership ahead of the NSW election has been ruled out by his most likely successor.

A man wearing a suit

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday tried to put the incident behind him, saying it was not reflective of the person he was today. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • Treasurer Matt Kean said he wouldn't challenge the premier and the government was ready to move on from the scandal.
  • Mr Perrottet's colleagues have rallied around him, with Roads Minister Natalie Ward saying the incident didn't represent the man she knew.
  • Labor leader Chris Minns has not called for his rival to resign.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet won't be toppled by his main leadership rival following damaging revelations he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party.

Treasurer and deputy Liberal leader Matt Kean said on Monday he wouldn't challenge the premier and the government was ready to move on from the scandal.

"I've been one of (the premier's) most loyal and fiercest supporters," Mr Kean told Nine's Today Show.

"What we want to see is Dom Perrottet lead the Liberal party to the election and beyond.

"That's exactly what's going to happen."
READ MORE

'Not above the law': Dominic Perrottet to be referred to NSW police after Nazi costume revelation

It comes after Mr Perrottet's admission last week he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st, for which he has repeatedly apologised.

He will face cabinet colleagues on Monday in the first party room meeting since revealing the costume scandal.

Mr Kean also lashed out at anonymous Liberal party sources who claimed there was a photo in circulation of Mr Perrottet wearing the Nazi costume, telling 2GB he did not believe the image existed.

"Whoever did this is a horrible coward and they should come out of the swamp from which they're living," he said.
A NSW minor party leader has meanwhile seized on the controversy, referring Mr Perrottet to police to see if his 2010 preselection declaration broke the law.

Shooters, Fisher and Farmers party leader Robert Borsak said on Sunday he believed Mr Perrottet may have breached the Oaths Act by failing to reveal the costume incident in his statutory declaration to the Liberal party 13 years ago.

It is not publicly known if Mr Perrottet failed to declare the now-controversial incident because relevant document remains confidential.

"The premier has apologised for making a terrible mistake at his 21st birthday and this is nothing more than a stunt," a spokesperson for the premier said.

Mr Borsak also hopes to use his position on parliament's Public Accountability Committee to push for a probe into Mr Perrottet's fitness to be premier.

But this looks destined to fail, with Mr Borsak outnumbered by major party MPs, including Labor, who are unlikely to support the push.
Mr Perrottet on Sunday tried to put the incident behind him, saying it was not reflective of the person he was today.

His colleagues have rallied around him, with Roads Minister Natalie Ward saying the incident didn't represent the man she knew.

Mr Borsak is a controversial figure in parliament.

In September, he suggested independent MP and former party member Helen Dalton should be "clocked".

This prompted two of his MPs to quit after Mr Borsak refused to apologise or resign over the comments.
READ MORE

NSW police drop investigation into Nazi memorabilia as fallout continues for Dominic Perrottet

Labor leader Chris Minns, who faces off with the premier at a state election in March, has not called for his rival to resign.

On Tuesday he told 2GB Mr Perrottet had made a mistake and his apology seemed to be genuine.
Share
3 min read
Published 16 January 2023 at 11:21am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

An AI lawyer is set to appear in court in a world first. Does it spell the end for costly legal fees?

World

What could happen with Russia and Ukraine in 2023 and how could it impact Australia?

World

Andrew Tate taunted Greta Thunberg about his 'enormous emissions'. She clapped back

World

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia