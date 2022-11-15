Novak Djokovic could make Australian Open return after major visa ban move

Novak Djokovic could return to the Australian Open next year, with the federal government set to overturn the Serbian tennis star's three-year visa ban.





SBS News understands Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will grant Djokovic a visa, allowing him to compete at the tennis tournament in 2023.





Djokovic was hit with a three-year visa ban last year after then-immigration minister Alex Hawke used so-called "god powers" to deport him on the eve of the Australian Open over his COVID-19 vaccination status.





The former world number one, who was unvaccinated, challenged the cancellation in federal appeal court, which ultimately upheld Mr Hawke's decision.





Australia has since changed its border rules and no longer requires incoming travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test.





Djokovic has previously said he holds no "grudges" over his deportation and "would love" to return to Australia.



He told reporters after winning his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night that his lawyers are still trying to have his visa ban overturned.





"Nothing official yet. We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now," Djokovic said.





Tennis Australia and Australian Open boss Craig Tilley said he is optimistic about Djokovic returning for next year's tournament but has ruled out seeking any favours from government officials who will determine the 21-time grand slam singles champion's fate.





"There's a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing," Mr Tiley told news agency AAP on Tuesday.





"I don't think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone.





"But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak.





"That's entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing.





"He loves Australia and it's where he's had the best success but the timing (on any announcement) is up to somebody else and we'll just play that one by ear."



Mr Tiley was caught in the middle of last summer's firestorm, breaking the news to the nine-time champion that he had secured a medical exemption to play at Melbourne Park, only for Mr Hawke to personally intervene and boot Djokovic out of Australia.





Despite the fiasco, Mr Tiley says Djokovic bears no hard feelings towards him.





"It's funny, I've spoken to Novak a few times. We caught up and spent some time together in London and he's fine. Our relationship is fine," Mr Tiley said.





"He played the Laver Cup and it was really nice to be able to spend some private time with him.





"He understands the circumstances and everything but he's got to work it out with the federal government. I'm confident they'll reach some arrangement and hopefully it's positive.





"But I don't know that. That's really between he and the feds. But the conditions have changed significantly from where they were a year ago and I'd like to have Novak here.





"I want to have all the best players in the world here."



