World

Novak Djokovic put a spotlight on this issue in Australia. Now there’s renewed criticism

One person was detained for 634 days. Another described it as "torture". Australia's hotel detention system is facing renewed criticism over human rights concerns.

A split image. On the left is a photo of protesters holding signs in support of refugees. On the right is a photo of Novak Djokovic.

In 2022, Tennis star Novak Djokovic drew global attention to the asylum seekers detained in Australia's hotel detention system. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Australia’s peak human rights body has raised concerns about the hotel immigration detention system.
  • In a new report, it notes the mental health impact on asylum seekers detained in the system.
  • It has made a series of recommendations to the Department of Home Affairs.
When Novak Djokovic was briefly detained in an immigration detention hotel over his vaccination status before the 2022 Australian Open, he also inadvertently shone a light on the asylum seekers who were being kept in the same building at the same time.

They’d been medically evacuated from offshore detention and held in the hotel system. But unlike the tennis star, they’d spent a lot longer than five days there.

Djokovic has since spoken up about the plight of the asylum seekers.

When told in May last year the asylum seekers he was detained alongside for a week in Melbourne —
before being deported
— had
been released
, Djokovic said he was "very happy about it" and couldn't imagine how those who had been there for up to nine years felt.

"They haven't done anything wrong, and they are asylum seekers and stayed for nine years," he said at the time.

But some believe he should have spoken out earlier.
READ MORE

'I can't imagine how they felt for nine years': Novak Djokovic shares delight at release of Park Hotel asylum seekers

Mostafa Azimitabar,
who spent 15 months detained in Park Hotel before being released
, believes the tennis star should have done more.

“He didn't talk about (the conditions) when he was there," he told SBS News.

Mr Azimitabar,
who is suing the Australian government
in the Federal Court over the issue of hotel detention, said Djokovic could have talked about the “inhumanity” of the system while he was there.

“He talked about it when he got back (home)...when he was there he didn't say any words.”
Archibald prize entrant Mostafa Azimitabar in front of his self portrait
Mostafa Azimitabar, who spent 15 months detained in Park Hotel before being released, believes Djokovic should have done more. Source: SBS News / Angus McDonald
Mr Azimitabar’s comments come as a new report from the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), released on Wednesday, found serious human rights concerns persisted in the use of hotels as “alternative places of detention”.

The report raised concerns about the “discretionary” powers of the immigration minister in determining who gets to be released from hotel immigration detention and the conditions of their release.

Hotels were used to detain asylum seekers who had been medically evacuated from offshore detention centres. The majority of those currently detained in hotels have had their visas cancelled.

While the number of those who are currently detained in hotels has dropped dramatically — from 182 in December 2020, to 29 as at January 2023 — the report found the system had “severe negative impacts” on the mental health of those detained.
READ MORE

Asylum seekers in Melbourne detention say they were served 'maggots and mould' for dinner

From maggots and mould in the food served to those in hotel detention, to the severe mental health impacts from the lack of fresh air and appropriate medical care, the report goes into detail of the various issues.

Mr Azimitabar says he once had a stomach ache after eating something with a "rotten kind of cheese".

"I just had a tiny bit of it and I had a huge stomachache, and like I thought I'm gonna die," he said.

"When I went outside the room in the corridor, I saw that everyone was in that situation."
READ MORE

These men want an apology from the Australian government. Here's why

One person detained in a hotel described the experience as “torture”.

“Two or three years ago I could think about life outside but now I am not capable of envisaging outside at all," the unnamed individual said, as detailed in the report. "I have no imagination; everything is blurry and now can’t see anything.”

The AHRC said hotels should not be used as long-term places of detention under any circumstances.

One individual was detained for almost two years - 634 days - in a hotel.

The AHRC was also concerned at how ministerial intervention was used to determine who could and couldn’t leave, and under what conditions.
“Many of those released had similar circumstances to those who remained in detention. The releases were described to us by one community service organisation as having ‘occurred arbitrarily under a veil of secrecy’," the report said.

“From the outside, the process appeared to have no discernible pattern.”

The AHRC also noted that hotel detention was not cost-effective, citing Australian Border Force which estimated the cost to be about $471,493 per person in 2019-20.

It would cost a maximum of $46,490 if they had their status determined while residing in the community, the report said.
READ MORE

‘I could not forgive’: Mehdi Ali on the scars from nine years of immigration detention

In a response to the AHRC, the Department of Home Affairs said it noted some of the recommendations. It said the use of hotel detention was "always premised on the shortest possible time and has significantly reduced".

It also noted the AHRC's recommendations around the ministerial powers.

"The personal intervention powers are non-compellable, that is, the ministers are not required to exercise their power.

"Further, what is in the public interest is a matter for the ministers to determine.

SBS News has contacted the Department of Home Affairs for comment.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at 
beyondblue.org.au
Embrace Multicultural Mental Health 
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Share
5 min read
Published 21 June 2023 5:40am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World