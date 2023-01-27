Novak Djokovic's father won't attend semi-final match after breaking silence on controversial video

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan says he will watch his son's semi-final from off site after a video emerged showing him posing at the Australian Open with fans holding Russian flags.





"So there is no disruption to tonight's semi-final for my son or for the other player, I have chosen to watch from home," he said in an emailed statement on Friday.





Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be banned from the Open for posing with supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin outside Melbourne Park on Wednesday night.





A group of fans, including a man holding a Russian flag with Mr Putin's face on it, had gathered on stairs outside the grand slam complex.





In a video posted to YouTube on Thursday, Srdjan Djokovic was filmed with the pro-Russian spectators , briefly speaking to the camera in Serbian before walking off.



"I was outside with Novak's fans as I have done after all of my son's matches to celebrate his wins and take pictures with them. I had no intention of being caught up in this.





"My family has lived through the horror of war, and we wish only for peace.





"I wish for a great match and I will be cheering for my son, as always."





The incident came after Tennis Australia (TA) banned spectators from carrying and displaying Russian and Belarusian banners in Melbourne Park on the second day of the tournament.





Mr Myroshnychenko said Tennis Australia should ban Srdjan Djokovic for "such a disgrace''.





"It's up to Tennis Australia to take action,'' he told News Corp.





"I think it would be a very good idea not to let him in. I don't know why he would say something like that considering what the Russians are doing in Ukraine, how many people they have killed, tortured, raped and all the summary executions that have happened against civilians.''





Novak Djokovic plays American Tommy Paul on Friday night for a berth in a record 10th final at Melbourne Park. Source: AAP / Corinne Dubreuil "A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted," the statement read.





"One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters.





"Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt."





Past and present Russian flags, the Russian Eagle banner, Belarusian flags, and items of clothing with the Z symbol are prohibited items at Melbourne Park.





TA had initially permitted spectators to bring Russian and Belarusian banners to Melbourne Park, as long as they did not cause disruption, but the policy was quickly reversed.





That rule has been flouted on multiple occasions but Wednesday night's incident was the most blatant.



