Australia

Police charge 63-year-old NSW man over Canberra airport shooting

A 63-year-old NSW man will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with three firearm offences following a shooting at Canberra airport.

Australian Federal Police are seen after a shooting where a man fired at least three shots from a pistol at Canberra Airport, Sunday 14 August 2022.

Australian Federal Police are seen after a shooting where a man fired at least three shots from a pistol at Canberra Airport, Sunday 14 August 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

A NSW man has been charged with three firearm offences after a shooting inside Canberra airport.

Police allege the 63-year-old fired a number of shots into windows about 1:25pm on Sunday before being apprehended by federal police stationed at the airport.

No one was injured during the incident but the airport was evacuated and remained closed for about three hours.
Advertisement
READ MORE
Canberra Airport reopens as police arrest suspect, investigate shooting
The man will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, where police will oppose bail.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm at a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm near a person causing alarm.
Share
1 min read
Published 15 August 2022 at 8:06am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

FBI sought nuclear weapons' documents during raid of Donald Trump's home, US media reports

World

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Australia

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Australia

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

Chinese ambassador compares Taiwan to Tasmania, telling Australia to act with ‘caution’

Australia

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Immigration