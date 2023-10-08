NSW issues thousands of court orders to recoup unpaid COVID-19 hotel quarantine bills

Key Points NSW has sent thousands of court orders to recoup unpaid COVID-19 hotel quarantine bills

More than 17,750 people owe $39.3 million for using Sydney's quarantine hotels, Fairfax outlets have reported.

About one in 15 of those who quarantined in NSW hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic are yet to pay up.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has struck an unsympathetic tone as his state hits up the bank accounts of hotel quarantine visitors to square bills totalling nearly $40 million.





A garnishee order is a court order that allows one party to recover a debt from another party's bank account.





Single travellers were charged $1,500 per week, with each additional adult costing another $500 and children over three years $250 per week.



Over $39 million in hotel quarantine bills sought for 'essential services'

"I don't think it would slip anyone's attention if they spent two weeks in hotel quarantine, even if it was two years ago that bill had to fall due," Minns told reporters on Sunday.





More than 17,750 people owe $39.3 million in unpaid fees for using Sydney's quarantine hotels, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday.





Revenue NSW has issued garnishee orders to 5,190 bank accounts for outstanding hotel quarantine debts since July, the newspaper said.



Minns disputed reports that some people had not received proper warnings about the unpaid bills before funds were withdrawn from their bank accounts.





In part to encourage people to come home during the harshest COVID-19 restrictions, hotel fees weren't due on arrival and travellers were told payment would be sorted at a later date, Minns said.





"Well, that date is today," he said.





"And unfortunately, the government needs that money to run essential services."



Revenue NSW explains garnishee orders

Fees for hotel quarantine were introduced in August 2020, with those undergoing hardship excluded.





Revenue NSW said contact details provided by guests when checking in to a quarantine hotel were being used to pursue payment.



"Revenue NSW only issues garnishee orders where a person has received several notifications to pay a fine or outstanding fee and has not paid or contacted Revenue NSW to discuss payment options," a spokesman told AAP on Sunday.





"A customer's bank is responsible for withdrawing the funds and ensuring the minimum amount ($570) is left in the account."



Negotiations with Queensland continue over debt for hotel quarantine agreement

Meanwhile, NSW is still in discussion about a nine-figure sum owed by Queensland under a hotel quarantine agreement struck in April 2020.





Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania have squared their bills.





"We'll pursue those funds ... but we haven't forgotten about that bill, we need the money," Minns said.





The Queensland bill was once estimated at $30 million but the NSW treasurer in August said it had ballooned to $105 million.



The last returning international traveller left hotel quarantine in April 2022, two years after the system was implemented in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.



