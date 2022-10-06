Opera Australia's artistic director announces immediate resignation

Opera Australia's artistic director Lyndon Terracini has announced he is quitting the company with immediate effect.





Terracini, who has managed Opera Australia for 13 years, joins a growing list of senior staff to leave the organisation in recent months.





His contract was expected to run until the end of this year.





The 72-year-old said he was quitting to "get on with the next phase of my life, to pursue new adventures and enable the transition of my successor".



Opera Australia said it was mutually agreed it was the right time for the former singer to leave.





"Opera Australia is grateful to Lyndon for his significant contributions during his tenure and for his artistic vision," chief executive Fiona Allan said in a statement on Thursday.





Terracini's abrupt departure follows a series of high-profile changes at the organisation, including the departure of Opera Australia's chairman, technical director and marketing boss.



