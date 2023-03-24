Australia

‘Our day was stolen’: How a leadership spill ruined an important moment for Robert

A decade on from former prime minister Julia Gillard's national apology for forced adoptions, thousands of people are still searching for information about their family histories.

ROBERT MAUGER PORTRAIT

Robert Mauger says he's still trying to learn more about his ancestors after being forcibly adopted. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • The children were taken at birth from their mothers between the 1950s and 1980s.
  • It's estimated there could have been as many as 250,000 forced adoptions.
  • Nearly $2 million in annual federal funding goes towards support services for those affected by forced adoptions.
Hundreds of thousands of Australians are still dealing with the fallout of a shameful period in the country's history when unmarried women were forced to give up their babies.

The children were taken at birth from their mothers, who were mostly young women, between the 1950s and 1980s.
Victoria apologised to victims of forced adoptions a decade ago. Some mothers are still struggling with grief

The practice of forced adoption, now considered illegal, was driven by a societal view - supported by authorities and the church - that unwed women were unfit to be mothers.

Although it is difficult to confirm numbers because of poor record-keeping, it's estimated there could have been as many as 250,000 forced adoptions.

This week, parliament reflected on the 10-year anniversary of a national apology delivered by former prime minister Julia Gillard.
A woman speaks on TV as a group of people look on
This week, parliament reflected on the 10-year anniversary of a national apology delivered by former prime minister Julia Gillard in Melbourne in March 2013. Source: AAP / Julian Smith
Her historic statement included an unreserved apology for the practice and an acknowledgement of the harm it caused.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth this week said Australia would never forget the shameful chapter in its history.

More than 100 people who experienced forced adoptions were seated in the public gallery of the House of Representatives for the anniversary.
I knew my family was keeping secrets. Then I discovered I had a brother I've never known

Among them was Robert Mauger, 69, who travelled to Canberra from Traralgon in regional Victoria just as he did for the 2013 apology.

He described himself as "one of the lucky ones" as he was adopted by loving parents who couldn't have children of their own.

Mr Mauger's birth mother was just 20 when she delivered him in Victoria in the mid-1950s.
How I rediscovered my birth family and annulled my adoption

He doesn't know the circumstances surrounding his adoption and when he eventually got in contact with his birth mother in his late 30s, it wasn't a positive experience.

"The pressure of society made her ashamed that she had given birth and so that shame was never taken away from her," he told AAP.

"I don't judge my birth mother in any way because I blame society for her attitudes."

Mr Mauger, who always knew he was adopted, said his school teachers and the church made him feel like a problem simply for being born outside marriage.

When Ms Gillard delivered the national apology, he felt relief and hope.

Later that day, the prime minister's leadership was challenged, overshadowing media coverage of the apology.
"It was the one day we felt someone actually cared ... but our day was stolen for politics," Mr Mauger said.

He believes there has been little progress since towards harmonising state laws to make it easier for adopted people to find out more about their birth parents.

Nearly $2 million in annual federal funding goes towards support services for those affected by forced adoptions, including a national helpline, search services and access to counselling.

Caseworkers have made a difference in Mr Mauger's life, but he says extra staff and funding are needed to help people uncover their family connections.

He has never seen a photo of his birth mother and only recently saw one of his father.

In his search for answers about his heritage, Mr Mauger found a report which said his paternal grandfather was a market gardener during World War II.

"I've been a florist, a nurseryman and I grow orchids as a hobby, so I often wonder if that's come from him," he said.

"I hold on tight to those snippets of information."
3 min read
Published 25 March 2023 10:57am
Source: AAP, SBS

