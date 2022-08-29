'Our reactive justice system is too slow': Grace Tame says she is being threatened online by abuser

This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.





Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has alleged she continues to face "open threats and harassment" from the man who abused her.





In a series of tweets on Monday, the activist and advocate alleged her abuser was threatening an act of revenge.





She said she had reported to the police, but nothing had been done.





"This has been the reality for 12 years now, behind closed doors for my family and me," she wrote.





She posted the comments alongside screenshots of the tweets, allegedly from an account belonging to Nicolaas Bester, the man who was convicted of abusing Ms Tame and possessing child exploitation material.



In the screenshots, the user appears to be counting down the days until they can "come for" somebody and references an email address.





Ms Tame said the email referenced was the login to her old Facebook account, which they had communicated on in the past.





"These threats clearly constitute a federal offence and contravene Twitter’s child exploitation policy, which states that it is prohibited to contribute to the re-victimisation and re-traumatisation of a child sexual abuse survivor," Ms Tame wrote.



"This is targeted harassment of a known victim of his past crimes, designed to cause further harm. I’ve reported them to police, but our reactive justice system is too slow, and nothing’s changed. I know this is an experience many others would be able to relate to."





SBS News has contacted Tasmania Police for comment.



Who is Grace Tame?

Grace Tame is a sexual assault survivor, activist and advocate who was groomed and sexually abused as a teenager by her teacher Nicolaas Bester.





Bester was arrested and convicted and served one year and eight months in jail.





She gained public recognition following her 'Let Her Speak' campaign alongside Nina Funnell, which led to the overturning of laws that prohibited sexual assault victims from speaking about their experiences.





In January 2021, she was named Australian of the Year.





In December 2021, she launched the Grace Tame Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation established to campaign for and help fund initiatives that work to prevent and respond to sexual abuse of children and others.





If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au .



