Outcry over Scott Morrison's secret portfolios, Julian Assange's lawyers sue CIA, and the latest on the Donald Trump raid

Scott Morrison says he is not 'engaged in any day-to-day politics' following revelations of secret portfolios

After it was revealed he was secretly sworn into additional portfolios during his time as prime minister, Scott Morrison says he "has not engaged in any day-to-day politics" since his election defeat. Mr Morrison was appointed to the portfolios of health, finance and resources (alongside other ministers) by Governor-General David Hurley .





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the move “the sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country”. Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull called the revelations "appalling", and said he was "astonished" that the prime minister and cabinet had gone along with what he called "sinister stuff".



Why are Julian Assange's lawyers suing the CIA?

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, along with two journalists, are s uing the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo, claiming the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Mr Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London. A lawyer for the plaintiff says the alleged spying meant the WikiLeaks founder's right to a fair trial has now been "tainted, if not destroyed". The lawsuit alleges security firm Undercover Global swept information on the group's electronic devices (including communications with Mr Assange) and provided it to the CIA, in addition to placing microphones around the embassy and sending recordings and security footage to the intelligence agency.



US justice department opposes unsealing affidavit used to search Donald Trump's home

News media have requested an affidavit used to search Donald Trump's home be unsealed, but the US justice department says it opposes the requests . According to the department, unsealing the affidavit - which was used to obtain a federal judge's approval for the search by the FBI - would be "highly likely" to compromise the investigation. Speaking of the search, in a post on Truth Social (the platform created by the former president's media and technology group) Mr Trump claimed the FBI "stole" all three of his passports, including one which was expired.



Iran blames Salman Rushdie and supporters for his stabbing

Following an attack that left author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds, Iran has "categorically" denied any link with the attacker, and instead blamed the writer himself. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addressed the attack at his weekly press conference, saying Mr Rushdie had "exposed himself to anger and rage" by "insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than one and a half billion Muslims". This attitude toward Mr Rushdie is not new; in 1989, Iran's then-leader the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill the author for his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in his novel The Satanic Verses. Mr Rushdie is now off the ventilator, and his agent says while his injuries are severe, his condition is "heading in the right direction".



