Outcry over Scott Morrison's secret portfolios, Julian Assange's lawyers sue CIA, and the latest on the Donald Trump raid

Scott Morrison has briefly commented to media following revelations of his secret ministerial appointments, Iran has "categorically" denied any link to an attack on Salman Rushdie, and Donald Trump has claimed the FBI "stole" all three of his passports.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Former PM Scott Morrison is facing criticism over revelations he was secretly sworn into multiple portfolios. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Good morning. It's Jessica Bahr here with SBS News' Morning Briefing.

Scott Morrison says he is not 'engaged in any day-to-day politics' following revelations of secret portfolios

After it was revealed he was secretly sworn into additional portfolios during his time as prime minister, Scott Morrison says he
"has not engaged in any day-to-day politics"
since his election defeat. Mr Morrison was appointed to the portfolios of health, finance and resources (alongside other ministers)
by Governor-General David Hurley
.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the move “the sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country”. Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull called the revelations "appalling", and said he was "astonished" that the prime minister and cabinet had gone along with what he called "sinister stuff".

Why are Julian Assange's lawyers suing the CIA?

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, along with two journalists, are s
uing the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo,
claiming the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Mr Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London. A lawyer for the plaintiff says the alleged spying meant the WikiLeaks founder's right to a fair trial has now been "tainted, if not destroyed". The lawsuit alleges security firm Undercover Global swept information on the group's electronic devices (including communications with Mr Assange) and provided it to the CIA, in addition to placing microphones around the embassy and sending recordings and security footage to the intelligence agency.

US justice department opposes unsealing affidavit used to search Donald Trump's home

News media have requested an affidavit used to search Donald Trump's home be unsealed, but the
US justice department says it opposes the requests
. According to the department, unsealing the affidavit - which was used to obtain a federal judge's approval for
the search by the FBI
- would be "highly likely" to compromise the investigation. Speaking of the search, in a post on Truth Social (the platform created by the former president's media and technology group) Mr Trump claimed the FBI "stole" all three of his passports, including one which was expired.

Iran blames Salman Rushdie and supporters for his stabbing

Following an attack that left author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds, Iran has "categorically" denied any link with the attacker, and instead
blamed the writer himself.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addressed the attack at his weekly press conference, saying Mr Rushdie had "exposed himself to anger and rage" by "insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than one and a half billion Muslims". This attitude toward Mr Rushdie is not new; in 1989, Iran's then-leader the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill the author for his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in his novel The Satanic Verses.
Mr Rushdie is now off the ventilator,
and his agent says while his injuries are severe, his condition is "heading in the right direction".

In other news

  • SBS News has taken a deep dive into extremism – to find out more, listen to the new podcast series 
    To the Extreme here
    .
  • Brittney Griner has
    appealed against her conviction
    in a Russian court. The US basketball star was jailed for nine years on drugs charges after being arrested in a Moscow airport for travelling with cannabis-infused vape cartridges.
  • China has
    held more military exercises near Taiwan
    as US politicians visited the island less than two weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit escalated tensions.
  • Hobart City Council has
    voted to take down
    the statue of former premier William Crowther who stole the skull of an Aboriginal man in the 1860s.
  • A Myanmar junta court has
    sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi
    to six years in prison for corruption, a source close to the case has said. The sentence takes the ousted leader's prison time to 17 years.
4 min read
Published 16 August 2022 at 8:15am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

