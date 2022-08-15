To the Extreme: A World Divided

Source: SBS News
Published 16 August 2022 at 7:01am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Marcus Megalokonomos
Several recent deadly acts of extremism labelled as terror attacks have significantly shaped the way governments and agencies tackle national and international security. In this episode of To The Extreme, we delve deeper into the US Capitol insurrection and the Christchurch massacre to better understand the risks and politics of the far right.
