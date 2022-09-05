To the Extreme: What happens next?

Source: SBS News
By Stephanie Corsetti
Leaders and politicians involved in a Victorian inquiry analysing the rise of extremism during the pandemic have revealed they have faced threats, including some witnesses after giving evidence. In this final episode of to The Extreme, we look at how will Victoria proceed with the 12 recommendations and can other states learn from the inquiry to better confront the dangers?
By Stephanie Corsetti
