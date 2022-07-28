World

'Paid the price': US Justice Samuel Alito mocks global critics of Roe v Wade decision

United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Source: AAP, AP / Susan Walsh

Conservative United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has brushed off criticism from prominent figures around the world of last month's blockbuster ruling he authored that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion rights decision.

In his first public remarks since
the decision
, which has led to various conservative US states imposing abortion bans, Mr Alito dismissed
criticism of the ruling
, which has come from the likes of United Kindgom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In addition, Justice Alito took aim at Britain's Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, who referenced the abortion ruling in a speech at the United Nations last week.
Criticism of the court's ruling has also come from Australia. In the wake of the decision, Senator Katy Gallagher described it as one that was "devastating for many women", while deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley said it was a "step backwards".

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame said the ruling threatened democracy, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled it “a setback for women and their right to control their own bodies and their lives”.
What did Justice Alito say?

Justice Alito's previously unannounced speech was delivered on 21 July at a conference on religious liberty in Rome hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School. Video of the speech was posted online on Thursday by Notre Dame.

"I had the honour this term of writing I think the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law," Justice Alito said.

"One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price," Justice Alito joked, referring to Mr Johnson's plans to step down following criticism of his leadership from within the UK's ruling Conservative Party.

"But what really wounded me - what really wounded me - was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine," Justice Alito added in a sarcastic tone, referring to his ruling overturning the Roe decision that had legalised abortion nationwide in the United States and recognised a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

Justice Alito's references to the abortion ruling, which came during a speech about the importance of religious liberty, were met with laughter from the audience.
In Prince Harry's 18 July speech,
he spoke of 2022 as "a painful year in a painful decade"
before citing the war in Ukraine and "the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States," which appeared to reference the abortion ruling.

Mr Johnson has called the ruling "a big step backwards."

Mr Macron said on the day of the decision that abortion was a fundamental right and that women's freedoms were "compromised" by the Supreme Court. Mr Trudeau called the decision "horrific."

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said in a separate appearance in Montana on 21 July that it would be a "dangerous thing for a democracy" if the conservative-majority Supreme Court loses the confidence of the American public.

The court, America's top judicial body, has a 6-3 conservative majority that has boldly asserted its power in the abortion ruling and other recent cases.

Opinion polls have shown a drop in public approval of the court in the wake of the abortion ruling, which capped its blockbuster term that ended last month.
Published 29 July 2022 at 9:47am, updated 23 minutes ago at 10:13am
Source: Reuters, SBS

