Parliament opens: Anthony Albanese reflects on 'emotional moment' as friends from public housing visit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reflected on the "emotional moment" he was surprised by friends from his time growing up in public housing as the 47th parliament opens following his government's election.





Mr Albanese was raised in public housing in the Sydney suburb of Camperdown by his single mother, who was on a disability pension.





After attending a traditional church service in the Canberra suburb of Forrest ahead of the opening of parliament on Tuesday, he expressed his emotion over his friends coming to the opening.





"Eight people of my friends who I grew up with, in council housing, in Camperdown have made their way here from Melbourne, from Perth, from all over the country," he told reporters.





"The fact that they'll be there today is a big deal for me and a great moment."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon at a smoking ceremony in the forecourt during the opening of the 47th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS In his election night victory speech, Mr Albanese spoke about how he hoped his election could inspire others in public housing to aspire to achieve their dreams.





"It confirms in this great country of ours you can aspire to a better life and fulfil the opportunity that this country creates," he said on Monday.



The 47th parliament begins

The 47th parliament started on Tuesday with a traditional smoking ceremony on the forecourt of Parliament House.





New MPs will be sworn in and a new Speaker and Senate President will be elected as the opening day progresses.





Mr Albanese said he has been tasked with a "mandate to implement change" as he calls for more respect to define the new parliament.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a Parliamentary church service ahead of the opening of the 47th parliament at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS "I want more unity, less division. I want to bring the country together with a sense of our common purpose which is there," he told reporters.





"We have big challenges as a nation going forward."





The new government is set to introduce 18 pieces of legislation in the first sitting week, as it takes over after nine years on the Opposition benches.





Meanwhile, Penny Wong, foreign affairs minister and leader of the Government in the Senate, is wearing a sling after an injury on holiday.





Making light of the injury on Monday, she tweeted: "Thank you to those who have expressed concern. In short - Penny v Surfboard and Surfboard won."



Climate change top of the agenda

Labor's plan to introduce a climate change bill enshrining a 43 per cent emissions reduction target will be a priority of its legislative agenda.





Energy Minister Chris Bowen fronted reporters, declaring his intention to put the legislation to parliament on Wednesday.





"This is the opportunity for parliament to send a message to the rest of the world," he told reporters.





"It's best practice — it provides that stability it provides that certainty."



The Greens and independent MPs have said they are open to negotiating over the legislation, despite expressing some caution over the ambition of the target.





Independent MP Zoe Daniel - among eight teal independents who won seats from the Liberal party - said she wanted to ensure the climate legislation could be progressed.





"My position is we need to set a floor not a ceiling — I went to the election with an ambitious climate target but we need to create some progress," she told reporters.





Mr Bowen said the government were committed to "constructive" negotiations consistent with the mandate of its target, making clear the Paris agreement required "future targets to be higher than previous targets."





The Coalition says it supports reducing emissions, but is against enshrining a target into law because it would remove flexibility to respond to the global environment.



Uluru Statement from the Heart recognised

Mr Albanese also used the Welcome to Country ceremony to restate his government's commitment to implement the Uluru Statement in full.





"What the Uluru Statement from the Heart represents is an opportunity that must be seized because if it isn't seized, it will be lost and we will be diminished," he said.





"We have to seize that opportunity and we need to seize it in this term."





While Opposition Leader Peter Dutton did not mention the referendum or Voice in his remarks, he said the next term of parliament would be important for Indigenous Australians.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and Opposition leader Peter Dutton with traditional dancers during the opening of the 47th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH He pledged to work to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians by lifting standards of living, addressing domestic violence and crime rates, reducing mortality rates and improving educational opportunities.





"Together colleagues, let this 47th parliament of Australia bring us together to implement practical changes which will improve the lives of Indigenous Australians," he said.



New MPs to deliver first speeches

The new parliament is the most diverse in Australia’s history with the arrival of 35 new MPs into the house of representatives.





Labor MP Sally Sitou, Labor MP Zaneta Mascarenhas, Liberal MP Aaron Violi and independent Zoe Daniel will all deliver their first speeches on Tuesday.



Ms Sitou said the increased diversity marked important progress towards a parliament "genuinely reflective" of the community.





"It is going to be made up of people who reflect and represent the communities which they live," she told reporters.



Bob Katter to use 'every centile of devious cunning'

Independent MP Bob Katter also took his chance to share his thoughts on the return of parliament as its longest-serving MP.





"You have a lot of experience, some nasty people would say devious cunning you develop over a period of almost 50 years," he said.





"I will most certainly be using every centile of that devious cunning."



The government plans to introduce legislation for a new carbon-emissions target, domestic violence leave, creating the agency Jobs and Skills Australia, and aged-care reform measures.



