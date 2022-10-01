Pasifika pride: Why Sunday's NRL grand final was a win for diversity

Sunday night's NRL grand final marked a seismic moment for the most culturally diverse area in Australia - Western Sydney.





In an enormous battle between two fierce rugby league rivals, the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels showcased a "moment in time" for representation.





Nineteen of the 34 players that took the field were of Pasifika or Maori heritage, many of them born and raised in Sydney's western suburbs - and it's being celebrated among the teams and the community.



Brian To'o (left) and Stephen Crichton (right) of the Panthers celebrate wear their traditional leis, a gift of honour given from their loved ones, following their NRL grand final win. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts With Pasifika and Maori players making up almost 50 per cent of those in the league, the "Battle of the West" is being celebrated for more than just 80 minutes of action-packed sport.





The final featured two teams from Sydney's west for the first time since 1986 (when Parramatta beat Canterbury), creating a hum of excitement across 'the area' and the country.





Penrith delivered a thumping in a dominant performance on Sunday, beating their Western Sydney brother club 28-12 to become just the second team in NRL history to win back-to-back premierships.





And to flaunt their Pasifika pride on the country's rugby league grand stage, many of the players were gifted leis - garlands provided by their loved ones as a sign of honour or celebration - before claiming their premiership rings.



"Mine is from my wife and one from my family. It is a gift of appreciation of their support and shows how proud they are of us. Win or lose we know they will always be happy for us," Penrith player Stephen Crichton said.



Pasifika names pronounced correctly a sign of 'respect'

Penrith's first-grade team has largely grown up together, with 14 of the players coming up from the junior leagues to play three consecutive grand finals together.





For Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau, who is of Fijian heritage, the strong Pasifika presence in these big games has allowed players to teach greater Australia about their cultural heritage.





That includes, for starters, how to pronounce their names. NRL commentators have in recent seasons been pronouncing players' names correctly.



"I'm not expecting anyone to say my name correctly or anything like that, but just to see the effort so many people have put in now, it's quite a nice feeling," he told SBS News ahead of the game.





"Especially for a young kid, just growing up out west, I didn't think I was going to be much, and then to be on this stage is pretty incredible," he said.





"To be able to have the acknowledgement and the understanding that people making the effort to try and say names properly, which might seem like a small thing, but it's actually quite nice," Koroisau said.



Penrith's Jarome Luai (left) who is of Samoan background, with Parramatta and New Zealand player Dylan Brown at the NRL fan fest earlier this week. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts His fellow teammate Brian To'o shared the same sentiment, saying it was "pretty mad" to hear people pronouncing his name correctly.





"It's something that I'm really obviously grateful for," To'o said. "It just shows that we're able to be comfortable with our culture and the fact that everyone's respecting it."



'Western Sydney, represent'

Jioji Ravulo, professor and chair of social work and policy studies at the University of Sydney, said the major representation of Pasifika players, coupled with the Western Sydney derby, is a recipe for success.





"By seeing our visibility in the spaces as representing these teams ... that gives us a sense of connection, and this gives us a sense of purpose, but it also gives us a sense of achievement," Professor Ravulo said ahead of the grand final.





"It's a moment in time; people understanding more Pasifika perspectives, the way in which we see the world - we're seeing more of that at the moment, and I think that's really positive."





Australia is home to more than 150,000 people who have claimed Pasifika and Maori ancestry, with at least 40,000 living in Sydney's west, according to data available from the 2016 Census.



Jarome Luai (left) Brian To'o (centre) and Stephen Crichton (right) wearing leis as they celebrate the Panthers' NRL grand final win. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts "People like myself from Western Sydney - represent! - we are proud to also celebrate where we've come from, and what that actually means to also represent diversity," Professor Ravulo said.





To'o said it was a pivotal moment for the Parramatta and Penrith clubs, who share a large multicultural demographic.





"Big shout out to all the little kids in Western Sydney. That is who we do it for. We hope they can achieve their dreams and also win a grand final one day."





Both To'o and long-time western Sydney mate Jarome Luai have committed to representing the country of their heritage, Samoa, in the World Cup later this year, along with four other teammates and two from the Eels.



Parramatta Eels players Maika Sivo (left) and Waqa Blake (right) both hail from Fiji. Source: Getty / Cameron Spencer Ahead of the game, Luai said he was "buzzing" over the excitement that he could sense building, describing this year's grand final as a "big win for western Sydney".





"When I put this black jersey on, it's more than a jersey for me. It's playing where I grew up, playing for my hometown, playing for the people that was around me."



