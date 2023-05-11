Personal attacks fly in parliament as Labor battles to avoid first defeat

KEY POINTS: Penny Wong launched a personal attack with the Greens set to block Labor's housing plan.

Labor is set for its first major defeat in parliament.

The Greens argue Labor's housing plan does not go far enough.

Personal attacks have flown across the Senate chamber as Labor battles to avoid its first major parliamentary defeat in office.





The Greens are threatening to sink the government’s Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), with Labor accusing the minor party of being on a unity ticket with the Coalition to prevent more affordable housing .





But Coalition Senate leader Simon Birmingham has mocked what he calls a “lovers’ tiff” between “the parties of the current government”, after the Greens and Labor traded barbs during a heated debate.





Housing Minister Julie Collins and Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather failed to break an impasse on Wednesday, but the two parties remain locked in negotiations.



Max Chandler-Mather says the Greens are prepared to sink the plan. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Labor wants to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years, including 4,000 for women and children fleeing family violence, but cannot pass its plan without the Greens’ support.





The government had planned to bring the vote on this week but, with the Greens still arguing the bill is seriously flawed and does nothing for renters, a vote is now not expected before the Senate next sits in June.





Senate leader Penny Wong launched a scathing attack on Mr Chandler-Mather on Thursday, claiming the first-term MP had “had a taste of the media spotlight” and was prioritising headlines over outcomes.





“That’s shameful, this man’s ego,” she said.





“This man’s ego is more important than housing for women fleeing domestic violence and all the women at risk of homelessness. This man’s ego matters more than women’s violence.”



Senator Wong was forced to withdraw the comments after objections from Greens senator Nick McKim.





“She is not only wrong, she is very clearly showing that Mr Chandler-Mather is right under the skin of the government,” Senator McKim said.



Senator Birmingham described Labor’s management of the issue as a “mess”, saying Senator Wong’s attempts to personalise the debate showed Labor members “are feeling the pressure”.





“It’s always unfortunate to see lovers having a fight isn’t it? Particularly when it plays out publicly,” he said.





“A lover’s tiff between the parties of the current government.”





The Greens are the last hurdle for the bill. They want funding for social housing to be 10 times higher than what Labor is proposing.



Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie will back the bill. Source: AAP Crossbencher senator Jacqui Lambie, who will vote yes, accepted the bill is limited but insisted “nothing’s ever perfect up here”.





Senator Lambie urged the Greens to use the HAFF as a “base” for future improvements on housing.



“This is something we can keep chipping away at. We can keep doing deals out and adding to it,” she said.





“No more on the politics, no more than rubbish. I just want roofs over people’s heads. That’s all I want.”



What's the state of play?

The Labor party needs 38 votes to pass laws through the Senate. Source: SBS News Without backing from the Coalition, Labor needs the support of the Greens and two other crossbenchers to pass bills in the upper house.





They’ve secured the latter in the form of the two Jacqui Lambie Network senators, making the Greens all that’s needed.





Indpendent senator David Pocock is unconvinced by the plan, but has confirmed he won't stand in its way.





SBS News understands independent senator Lidia Thorpe will also vote against it.



What's in the HAFF bill?

Labor calls it the HAFF its $10 billion housing plan, but it's more complicated than that.





The move would establish a $10 billion investment fund, with the dividends to be reinvested into social and affordable homes. The government estimates that could amount to $500 million each year.





It's aiming to build 30,000 new houses over five years, 4,000 specifically for women and children fleeing violence, and older women at risk of homelessness.



Why is it controversial?

Australia is grappling with a major housing crisis with the country facing a projected shortfall of over 100,000 dwellings within five years.





The Greens argue the plan does not go anywhere far enough, and are demanding a minimum of $5 billion invested in public housing every year. That's roughly ten times bigger than Labor's estimates for the HAFF.





The Greens also argue the deal amounts to a "gamble" on the stock market, and there is no guarantee the investment fund would actually generate money for public housing.





They also say the HAFF does nothing for the roughly 30 per cent of renters in the market, and want a national freeze on rents . The average asking rents rose 17.6 per cent in capital cities in 2022.



