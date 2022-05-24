Peter Dutton confirms he'll run for leadership of the Liberal Party in wake of election loss

Peter Dutton has declared he'll run for the Liberal leadership with a ballot to be held next Monday expected to confirm him as their next leader.





The decision means the former Health, Sport, Home Affairs and Defence minister is the likely candidate to replace former Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the role.





His next task will be to resurrect the Liberals from their election defeat after a wave of teal independents devastated the party in inner-city seats, once considered Liberal heartlands.





Mr Dutton said he believed he had the experience to take on the challenge stating that he wanted to maintain the party's centre-right appeal.





"The Liberal party has to get back to being the Liberal Party and being the broad church and making sure that we represent all Australians," he told 2GB radio.





"But with a particular focus on people out in the suburbs - people who are doing it tough ... working hard and getting nowhere."





He said he did not intend to move the party further to the left or the right as the party considers the lessons from its election defeat.





"We can't be Labor light - we need to make sure that we have points of difference that we stand true to our values," he said.





"We are not the moderate conservative party, we are not the conservative moderate party we are the Liberal Party and that's the approach I want to take."



Who is Peter Dutton and what does he stand for?

During his time in politics spanning almost two decades, Mr Dutton has become known as a conservative political warrior and China hawk, as well as the hard-headed proponent of his former government’s border and national security policies.





He used a media interview with the Australian on Thursday to signal he wanted Australians to see another side of his character as opposition leader.





He also outlined that he wanted the party to again find their place as a champion for “families, small business and aspirational workers”.





If appointed as opposition leader - the former police officer from Queensland would also become the first man not from NSW to lead the Liberal Party since Alexander Downer in 1995.



Mr Dutton was elected to the Queensland seat of Dickson in 2001, going on to hold economic portfolios in the outer ministry of the Howard government.



Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews on Wednesday suggested Mr Dutton would be elected unopposed for the role.





"I believe very firmly Peter will be elected unopposed as the leader of the Liberal Party," she said.





But Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday said Mr Dutton’s elevation would “show they have learned absolutely nothing from the drubbing on Saturday”.





“Peter Dutton has all of the same characteristics that people didn’t like … in Scott Morrison. I think we’re up for a very divided period when it comes to the Liberals and Nationals,” the Treasurer said.





Liberal MP Sussan Ley has been suggested by colleagues as a possible candidate to take over as the party's deputy leader.



