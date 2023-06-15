Peter Dutton removes David Van from Liberal party room after 'further allegations'

KEY POINTS: Peter Dutton has removed senator David Van from the Liberal party room.

Senator David Van says he moved offices after a complaint from Lidia Thorpe.

Senator Van has repeatedly denied Senator Thorpe's allegation of sexual assault.

This article contains references to sexual assault.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has dumped Liberal senator David Van from the party room, less than 24 hours after independent Lidia Thorpe accused him of sexual assault.





Senator Van has accepted the decision, but continues to deny wrongdoing and has demanded an investigation into what he termed Senator Thorpe's "outrageous" claims.





Senator Thorpe initially made the allegation as Senator Van spoke in the Senate on Wednesday night, before withdrawing the claim later that evening.





In a statement on Thursday, Senator Lidia Thorpe says she was followed, propositioned and touched in Parliament House but did not name Senator Vann directly.





Senator Van immediately rejected the allegation, which he labelled “disgusting”, before describing himself as "shocked and shattered" on Thursday morning. But he also revealed he had moved offices in 2021 after Senator Thorpe complained that his behaviour was making her uncomfortable.



Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Dutton said “further allegations” relating to Senator Van had been brought to his attention over the past 24 hours.





“As such, I met with Senator Van this morning and a short time ago, I advised Senator Van of my decision that he should no longer sit in the Liberal Party party room,” he said.





“I want to make clear, very clear, that I'm not making any judgment on the veracity of the allegations or any individual's guilt or innocence. I make that very clear.”





Mr Dutton said his office had spoken to the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, saying “they will conduct their considerations of these matters”.



Senator Van confirmed he had moved parliamentary offices in 2021, after Senator Thorpe complained he was making her uncomfortable.





“I wasn't aware of the detail of Senator Van moving office, But I've conducted inquiries in relation to that matter overnight,” Mr Dutton said.





“I'm advised that the action at the time that was taken was to the satisfaction of both Senator Thorpe and the Greens Senate leadership team. I'll leave my statement there.”



David Van attacks claims as 'outrageous', demands investigation

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Soon after Mr Dutton spoke, Senator Van addressed the Senate continued to deny any wrongdoing related to Senator Thorpe.





He said he agreed to move offices to avoid Senator Thorpe feeling uncomfortable and "to protect myself against her irrational concerns".





"There should be and must be an investigation into these outrageous claims so that they can be proved to be false," he said.





"I will fully cooperate with the investigators and answer any questions that they may have of me. Senator Thorpe should do the same."





Senator Van accepted that he will not be sitting in the Liberal party room.





"I don't wish this matter to stay in the Liberal Party I fought so hard for," he said.



Lidia Thorpe says she withdrew allegation because of Senate rules

Speaking to 2GB Radio on Thursday, Senator Van insisted that at "no time did I harass [or] touch" Senator Thorpe.





But speaking to the Senate on Thursday, Senator Thorpe said she withdrew her allegation because Senate rules do not allow senators to speak about someone else’s character.





While not naming Senator Van directly, Senator Thorpe said she had been followed and propositioned in Parliament.





“It is not a safe place. You are often alone in long corridors, with no windows and in stairwells hidden from view where there are no cameras,” she said.



David Van has flatly rejected the claim and says he'll cooperate with any investigation. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas “This was my new workplace … I experienced sexual comments and was inappropriately propositioned by powerful men.





“One man followed me and cornered me in a stairwell and most of this was witnessed by staff and fellow members of parliament. No one witnessed what happened in the stairwell as there are no cameras in stairwells.”





She thanked her then-party, the Greens, for the support they offered her at the time.





Senator Thorpe said she did not intend to take any legal action over the alleged incident, but called for more security and cameras in Parliament House.



David Van labels accusation 'abuse' of parliamentary privilege

Speaking to 2GB Radio earlier on Thursday morning, Senator Van labelled the accusation as an "utter abuse" of parliamentary privilege.





Senator Van immediately rejected the allegation, which he labelled "disgusting", before revealing his lawyer had contacted her over the claim.





But after Senator Thorpe claimed "the prime minister [Scott Morrison] had to remove" Senator Van from his office, he did confirm he switched offices in 2021.





Senator Van said the move came after Senator Thorpe complained to Greens leadership, saying he was following her into the Senate chamber in a way that made her feel uncomfortable.



Senator Van said Senator Thorpe never raised any issue with him in person, saying he was "shocked" when he learned of the claim.





"That was just the way that we all file into the Chamber when there are divisions. At times, I'd be in front of her, at times I'd be behind it," he said.





"But at no time did I harass [or] touch her. I barely said hello ... Leadership offered me another office, and so I moved.





"I think possibly the only time I've ever touched Senator Thorpe was shaking her hand after her maiden speech, which we all do."





Senator Thorpe said she believed the Coalition had taken the allegation seriously because Senator Van’s office was moved.





“This was not an isolated incident, and there are others I could name who have inappropriately touched me, invaded my space, and knowingly made me feel unsafe,” she said.



Senator Thorpe called for security in Parliament to be increased. Credit: Wikipedia “I'm disappointed by the reaction of the senator. Instead of stepping up [and] taking accountability for the fact that he made me feel unsafe, he denied it. He asked his lawyers to send a letter … This type of behaviour makes it harder for other women to come forward.”





Senator Thorpe made her initial allegation under parliamentary privilege, which exempts politicians from defamation proceedings over comments made in the chamber.





Senator Van stressed that Senator Thorpe could rely on truth as a defence in any defamation proceeding “if she wants to say it outside parliament”.





“It's an utter abuse that someone can say something so heinous with no evidence [under parliamentary privilege]," he said.



