Peter Dutton says he will back a second referendum if Voice fails

The opposition has left the door open to constitutional recognition for First Nations Australians if the Yes campaign is not successful.

A man walks by the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Straits flags.

Peter Dutton said he would be prepared to hold another referendum on the matter if elected. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Peter Dutton said Australians would head to the voting booths again if the Yes vote does not prevail.
  • Dutton told Sky News he would be prepared to hold another referendum on the matter if elected.
  • Anthony Albanese took aim at "fear campaigns" about the Voice.
The opposition leader says he would hold a second referendum solely to enshrine First Nations recognition into the constitution in the event the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum fails to pass.

Peter Dutton confirmed Australians would head to the voting booths again under his leadership if the Yes vote does not prevail.

The opposition is against enshrining a Voice to Parliament, which would provide advice on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, but supports constitutional recognition.
Dutton told Sky News he would be prepared to hold another referendum on the matter if elected.

"Yes, I believe very strongly that is the right thing to do," he said on Sunday.

"But enshrining a Voice in the constitution is divisive."
He said it would "divide the country down the middle" and fail to provide practical outcomes.

On Saturday, Anthony Albanese took aim at "fear campaigns" about the Voice.

"This campaign is going to be won by one-on-one conversations with people, making sure that the fear campaigns which are there (are) no more real than the fear campaigns that were there about the Apology to Stolen Generations, about Mabo, about native title, about marriage equality, about all of these issues," he told supporters in Canberra.
The Uluru Dialogue - the organisation dedicated to advancing the Uluru Statement - is launching the film, which will pair the famous song with transformative moments in Australian history.
The referendum's success depends on majority support across the country and in four of six Australian states.

The question to be put in the referendum is: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

If the referendum vote is successful, the government will then design the specific form of the voice, which will be implemented via legislation passed by and debated in parliament.

3 min read
Published 3 September 2023 10:33am
Updated an hour ago 11:16am
Source: AAP

